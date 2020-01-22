What is the Netfix Octoberfaction about?

Obsessed with all things monsters and family drama? Allow us to introduce you to the new scifi series from Netflix, October promotion. The show, which is based on the comic book series of Steve Niles and Damien Worm, follows twins named Geoff (Gabriel Darku) and Viv (Aurora Burghart), whose life is turned upside down when they find out seemingly normal parents are actually monster hunters. As the production company of the show, IDW Entertainment, states, it is in fact a perfect cross between Men in black and Riverdale.

In anticipation of the premiere of season 1 of the show on January 23, POPSUGAR has an exclusive first look at what is to come. The series may seem like your everyday supernatural drama, but it’s so much more than that. “It has many supernatural horror elements, but it is so well grounded in what happens to the characters and their personal lives,” Darku told POPSUGAR about the series.

In addition to the supernatural elements, he is also excited that the show brings something new to the entire science fiction genre. “It does a lot of work on inclusiveness,” he said. “We get to see many different character types that we would not normally see in this type of genre. (The show has) a really great balance of (the family themes) with this background of all the crazy sci fi and monster things going on.”

“It speaks a lot about how in our society we sometimes get this image of a certain group of people and then you hit them with a label.”

At the end of the first season you might wonder who the real monsters are. “The whole thing is that the monsters can’t help who they are,” he said. “They don’t all want to hurt people. It’s a matter of taking away your image of everything that is black and white and really trying to bring every situation into a situation and try to tackle it accordingly. The twins don’t agree the fact that their parents think that all monsters are both a threat and that they must be confronted with weapons and destruction.It speaks a lot about how in our society we sometimes get this picture of a certain group of people and then you hit them with a label. ”

“We have often seen that happen in another show that I love, Supernatural, “he said.” The (Winchester) brothers would hunt monsters, and sometimes they came across this creature that would completely change their perspective, and that theme certainly comes across a lot in our show, something I really enjoy and I’m really looking forward to seeing people to see. “Keep reading for more exclusive photos from October promotion, and make sure you hit the binge-watcht series when it hits Netflix on January 23rd.