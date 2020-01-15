What is the mysterious Chinese virus? WHO has just appeased certain fears

The World Health Organization said on Sunday that a mysterious virus that killed one person and infected 40 others in China had not spread outside of its city of origin, according to the South China Morning Post.

What is going on: A virus that has spread in the Chinese city of Wuhan remains isolated there, according to the SCMP.

There was widespread concern that the virus – which some thought was part of the same family as SARS and MERS, which had caused epidemics in China – would spread internationally. But the WHO said the epidemic did not go outside of Wuhan.

WHO said the virus came from a single seafood market, which has been closed.

WHO in a statement (via SCMP): “The evidence strongly suggests that the epidemic is associated with exposures at a seafood market in Wuhan.”

“At this stage, there is no infection among health workers and no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission.”

A little history: The first reports of the virus appeared in December. Many have compared the disease to SARS or MERS, although medical professionals did not know what to do with the disease, according to Deseret News.