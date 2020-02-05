What is the musical for High School Musical Series season 2?

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cfc2US-hKQw [/ embed]

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series broadcasts another Disney classic for their upcoming second season. After setting up a production of High School Musical in season one, students from East High will attract drama Beauty and the beast for their next musical. For the special announcement, the cast members of the Disney + series gave us a taste of what is to come, while they sang the title track of the 1991 animated film. Can we take a moment to talk about all of their incredible singing?

“The ability to ‘borrow’ one of the most classic Disney scores – and build our second season HSMTMTS around it – is like granting your wish on a star, “said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide.” The outpouring of love and support for season 1 has been incredibly exciting, and I’m happy to see the Wildcats attract Beauty and the beast in season two, “added maker Tim Federle.” It was one of the first Broadway shows I ever saw when I was 14, and it has all the perfect metaphors for the high school experience: do people judge me by how I look? What is true love? Shall I reach the future that I dream of? And, perhaps more importantly, it has dancing forks. “

Production for season two is officially underway in Salt Lake City and we are already looking for more. The release date is “scheduled for a debut at the end of 2020” and again contains thought-out figures from both High School Musical films and the theater production of Beauty and the beast, as well as more original numbers. When production started for season one, it started in February 2019 and the first season was finally released on November 12, 2019, which could set a release date for season two as soon as October 2020. We can’t wait!