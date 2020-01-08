What is the masked singer Spinoff, the masked dancer?

Loading...

The masked singer is the biggest unexpected reality show in a few years, and now it gets a spin-off – with Ellen? That is apparently Fox news during the TCA Winter Press Tour. The masked dancer was officially ordered for series, and it all started with a parody segment in Ellen’s talk show.

After The masked singer Ellen combined the goofy anonymous gambling game of celebrities and her own famous dance segments and turned it into a tongue-in-cheek recurring segment called “The Masked Dancer.” Like his inspiration, the segment includes celebrities dressed in intricate, head-to-toe costumes and masks to hide their identity while performing their own unique dances in front of a panel of “judges” and the audience, who then try to guess the celebrities “real identities. Howie Mandel, Sean Hayes, Derek Hough, Bachelor education star Colton Underwood, and The masked singer Judge Ken Jeong has all appeared in the segment, which is led by Ellen and her DJ tWitch, herself a veteran of the TV dance competition So you think you can dance.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYy5F677XPU [/ embed]

The new series is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television, including Ellen executive. “We are still overwhelmed by The masked singer‘s huge impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, “The Masked Dancer,” in her show, we were really surprised, “said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment, in a statement . to Deadline. “We are delighted to work with Ellen on this new format and to adopt it The masked singer to a whole new creative level. “

For her part, Ellen responded to the news as you would expect: with a joke. “This will be just as fun and exciting as The masked singer, but with a lot more Krumping. “No movie or premiere dates have been announced yet.