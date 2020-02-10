What is the internet of things? A WIRED GUIDE

Most of the early smart home inventions made use of automatic controls, making it possible to switch something off or on without raising a finger. But they didn’t connect to anything else and their functionality was limited. That would begin to change in 1983 when ARPANET, the first version of the internet, took over the internet protocol suite (also known as TCP / IP). The protocol sets standards for how digital data is to be sent, routed and received. In essence, it laid the foundation for modern internet.

IoT through the years

1990

John Romkey makes the first IoT device: a toaster that he controls with his computer

1999

Kevin Ashton uses the term “internet of things” to describe the eyes and ears of a computer

2000

LG introduces its first connected refrigerator with a price tag of $ 20,000

2008

The world’s first IoT conference is being held in Zurich, Switzerland

2010

Tony Fadell establishes Nest, creator of the smart thermostat

2013

Oxford Dictionary adds the term “internet of things”

2014

Amazon is introducing the Echo speaker, along with the Alexa speech assistant – a new way to operate the smart house

2016

The Mirai botnet infects more than 600,000 IoT devices with malware

2020

According to some estimates, the number of devices with an internet connection is greater than 20 billion

The first ‘thing’ connected via internet to make use of this new protocol was a toaster. John Romkey, a software engineer and early internet evangelist, had one built for the 1990 show floor by Interop, a stock exchange for computers. Romkey dropped a few slices of bread into the toaster and turned on the toaster with the help of a clumsy computer. It would take another ten years for someone to use the phrase “Internet of Things,” but Romkey’s magical little toaster showed how a world of things connected to the Internet could look like. (Of course it wasn’t fully automated; someone still had to introduce the bread.) It was partly gimmick, partly proof of concept – and completely a preview of what was to come.

The term ‘internet of things’ itself was coined in 1999, when Kevin Ashton placed it in a PowerPoint presentation for Procter & Gamble. Ashton, who was then working in supply chain optimization, described a system where sensors acted like the eyes and ears of a computer – a completely new way for computers to see, hear, touch and interpret their environment.

When the internet at home became ubiquitous and wifi accelerated, the dream of the smart house began to resemble reality. Companies began to introduce more and more of these inventions: ‘smart’ coffee makers to set the perfect cup, ovens that bake cookies with precision timing and fridges that automatically replenish expired milk. The first of these, the refrigerator with internet connection from LG, came on the market in 2000. It could include inventory on the shelves, observe shelf-life data and for some reason supplied with an MP3 player. It also cost $ 20,000. As sensors became cheaper, these devices with an internet connection became more affordable for more consumers. And the invention of smart plugs, such as Belkin’s, meant that even ordinary objects could become “smart” – or at least you could turn them on and off with your phone.

Every IoT system nowadays contains a few basic components. First, the thing is equipped with sensors. These sensors can be anything that collects data, such as a camera in a smart fridge or an accelerometer that tracks the speed in a smart running shoe. In some cases, sensors are bundled to collect multiple data points: a Nest thermostat contains a thermometer, but also a motion sensor; it can adjust the temperature of a room when it feels like there is no one in it. To understand this data, the device has a kind of network connection (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, mobile or satellite) and a processor where it can be stored and analyzed. From there, the data can be used to activate an action, such as ordering more milk when the carton in the smart fridge is used up, or automatically adjusting the temperature according to a number of rules.

Most people didn’t start building an ecosystem of ‘smart’ devices in their homes until the massive acceptance of voice controls. In 2014, Amazon introduced the Echo, a speaker with a handy voice assistant built in, called Alexa. Apple had introduced Siri, its own voice assistant four years earlier – but Siri lived on your phone, while Alexa lived in the speaker and could control all the “smart” devices in your home. Positioning a voice assistant as the center of the smart house had several effects: it demystified the internet of things for consumers, encouraged them to buy more gadgets with internet, and encouraged developers to use more “skills” or IoT commands for these create voice assistants to learn

In the same year that Amazon debuted Alexa, Apple released HomeKit, a system designed to facilitate interactions between Apple-made smart devices and send data back and forth to create a network. These unifying voices have shifted the landscape from single-purpose automation to a more holistic system of connected things. For example, tell the Google Assistant “goodnight” and the command can dim the lights, lock the front door, set the alarm system, and turn on your alarm clock. The SmartThinQ platform from LG connects many household appliances, so you can select a chocolate chip recipe on the screen of your smart fridge and the oven is automatically preheated. Manufacturers regard this as the future, but it is also a convenient way to sell more IoT devices. If you already have an Amazon Echo, you might as well arrange some things for Alexa.

By 2014, the number of devices with an internet connection would exceed the number of people in the world. David Evans, former Cisco futurist, estimated in 2015 that “an average of 127 new things are connected to the Internet” every second. Today there are more than 20 billion connected things in the world, according to Gartner estimates. The excitement of the brave new world with internet has been accompanied by concern. All of these objects, brought to life like Pinocchio, have made the world easier to operate: you can let the delivery person through the front door or change the temperature in the house, all with a few taps on a smartphone. But it has also given our objects – and the companies that make them – more control over us.

.