Bedding can be a rewarding thing to shop at, but it can also be incredibly confusing. Many terms have been used in the textile world that you have probably heard of and perhaps know something about, but do not really know what they mean. Take satin and percale. You’ve probably seen these descriptions of magazines before, but do you actually know the difference between satin and percale? We have split the important distinction between the two, so you can decide which one suits you best.

Sateen:

When I think of luxury sheets, I think of satin. If you want to comment on the (k) nitty-gritty process of fiber weaving, a specialized process is used to achieve the stain-like texture of satin sheets. This process, called mercerization, means that the outer layer of dust is removed after a quick dip in a solution with lye. The long strands of fabric end up shiny and can absorb a lot of dye, which is why satin sheets are usually richer in color than other sheets. These long strands are then woven in a pattern similar to satin, so that the glossy finish is retained. This makes the sheets soft and smooth. And due to the mercerization process, the plates are usually resistant to mildew and hypoallergenic.

When it comes to who satin sheets are the best, it can be difficult. They are soft and durable, but as I have said a few times above, they are shiny. Noticeably shiny. If that’s something you just can’t stand, they’re not for you. The shine does not decrease after washing. That said, they feel smooth and cool, which is useful for people who sleep warmly. They are breathable and tend not to wrinkle or smell if you forget to wash them.

Our favorite satin sheets:

Set of organic cotton sateen bedding from Nest Bedding

Explorer Gideon Grudo swears by these fair trade-certified sheets that stay cool, whatever the weather.

I find the satin sheets from Brooklinen soft, breathable and durable. They even got a reluctant nod from my hateful boyfriend.

percale:

To begin with, percale refers to the type of fabric and not the fabric (the fabric is cotton). Percale was “originally imported from India in the 17th and 18th centuries”. This old school fabric is woven in the same way as a rug, which is not surprising because it has ties with Persia and India.

It is initially durable and flexible, but will be even softer after a few washes. Due to the strength of the fabric, percale sheets often feel fresh and cool, which is great for hot sleepers or those who live in a warm climate. They are also quite resistant to pilling. However, the crunchiness of the sheets can feel a bit stiff, especially if it is a darker colorant. That said, if you want sheets that are softer to your liking and are as matte as possible, this is best for you.

Our favorite percale magazines:

These crispy sheets feel firm but not stiff. They soften after just one wash and are available in a handful of hotel-inspired styles.

Riley Home Percale Sheet Set

If you just can’t bear to wash your sheets to soften them, they are basically softened in advance. They are also nice and cool on the bed.

