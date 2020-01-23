January 23, 2020 | 5:47 p.m.

The cast of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, season 12, has been officially announced, which means that 13 new queens will rock the runway and then go behind the scenes. Experience a taste of what this year’s harvest looks like when the wigs are hung up.

Brita Filter, real name Jesse Havea, is originally from Arizona and previously appeared in “Shade: Queens of NYC” on Fusion TV.

Nicky Doll, aka Karl, was born in Marseille, France and has worked as a high fashion makeup artist.

Aiden Zhane, born in Acworth, Georgia, uses horror films and Gothic culture for her looks.

Sherry Pies costumes are also based on horror and imagination, but with a distinctly belligerent mid-century vibe.

Jaida Essence Hall from Milwaukee, WI, has retired from her original career as a fashion designer, but uses this background for her drag work.

You can spot LA-through Brooklyn Queen Dahlia Sin from Season 9 and All Stars’ House of Aja.

San Francisco’s rock M. Sakura will be responsible for the light pink, anime and manga-influenced looks this season.

You can find the musical moments of this season at Jan Sport. The Queen, who lives in New York, is a talented singer.

Gigi Goode is a relatively young child at just 21, but Instagram already has nearly 50,000 followers – expect them to rise as soon as the show starts.

With a name that fits the pioneers of electronic music, The Crystal Method, from the 90s, who already use drugs, Crystal Methyd should have no problem this season.

Another small Mediterranean town, Heidi N Closet, comes to us from Ramseur, North Carolina.

Jackie Cox is Canadian but proud of his Persian origin. He is also a dedicated Star Trek fan. So pay attention to the looks approved by Trekkie this season.

