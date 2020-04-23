Welcome to Avoiding Pop Culture, a weekly column in which Mashable’s Entertainment team tackles big life questions, such as who is the best girlfriend of Gilmore Girls and what is the best Star Wars movie.

This week, we asked each other (and all of you, on Twitter), what is the best superhero movie? Let’s get started.

Captain America: The First Avenger

As part of the first installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America: The First Avenger is both unabashedly ambitious and beautifully contained. Since Steve Rogers grew up in a world without superheroes, there are no mention of other bigwigs in the MCU besides science and business magnate Howard Stark. The film has some of the strongest villains in the MCU with Red Skull (Hugo Weaving in objectively terrifying makeup) and actual Nazis, and one of the best female characters with Peggy Carter (who is going to get her own TV show even before Marvel approached a female superhero standalone).

Steve and Peggy’s love not only wiped the floor of other romances in the MCU, but became one of the main anchors of the Avengers franchise: Endgame. The fact that they didn’t get a happy ending or even the promise of tomorrow when Cap woke up 70 years later was not a feeling we had to process. That’s pretty impressive for a skinny kid from Brooklyn. -Proma Khosla, Entertainment Reporter

Christopher Reeve’s first “Superman” movie.

The LEGO Batman Movie

Incidentally, two of the best superhero movies ever made, in The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Batman Movie, were animated. LEGO Batman may not have the acclaim that won the Spider-Verse Oscar, but it is a masterpiece in itself. By default of their genre, animated superhero films such as LEGO Batman have more freedom to creatively evaluate not only the hero in the movie story, but also the hero’s legacy as he exists in the culture’s cultural conscience – something LEGO Batman would benefit from in the film’s opening frame.

LEGO Batman explores the idea of ​​21st century Batman as a heroic hero and, politely, throws it straight at the dumpster. Over the course of the film, Will Arnett’s gravel-voiced Dark Knight is exposed as an unnecessary dour, violently depressed that refusal to connect with others stemmed from Batman’s biggest trauma. It relies on Batman’s natural commodity to characterize the character far from the deadly serious place he occupies and allows him the compassionate, open-hearted, and sometimes quiet hero that Batman really is with. Also, there is no other superhero movie with Batgirl flying a plane in Sauron’s Eye and a choreographed LEGO dance series running to its credits. Nothing. -Alexis Nedd, Senior Entertainment Reporter

Wonderwoman 💁🏻‍♀️💪🏼

The Incredibles

The best superhero movies celebrate and criticize vigilantism in equal measure, a Pixar art perfect in The Incredibles. Exploring the golden age of supers through a critical (but not cynical) lens, the Parr family story explores what it means to be super without assigning the natures of good or evil to whoever is involved.

Yes, there is a “winner” and a “loser” at the end of the movie. But being super is a choice anyone can make – Syndrome, Mirage, Jack-Jack, Kari, Frozone, you! – and The Incredibles emphasize the importance of our protagonists making choices throughout their battle. Of course, other superhero movies have done the same (“With great power comes great responsibility,” blah, blah, blah), but The Incredibles has so completely started it that you can hardly even finish a look without asking, “Where’s my supersuit?” And if that’s not a measure of complete and total efficiency, I don’t know what it is. -Alison Foreman, Book of Entertainment

Rorschach (Viewers)

The Shadow – Alec Baldwin

Batman is back

In a genre not known especially for sex, style, or a sense of humor, Batman Returns is emerging all three. It is glorious without understanding from anything approaching “truth,” acting rather in accordance with the fairy’s own logic, and its psychology transcends the good against evil, inducing the anger and sadness of the more. big-than-life main characters. Many of the Batman films have embraced the darkness of the character’s soul, the grittiness of the ever-beleaguered Gotham City, but Batman Returns feels like the best kind of nightmare – one that’s disturbing and thrilling at the moment, and then you left thinking about it days later. -Angie Han, Deputy Entertainment Editor

