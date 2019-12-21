What is the best solution? Cat case for more home games

Loading...

With stadium agreements dictating many decisions about the number of matches played on venues, Cook said AFL's flexibility in awarding matches was often limited.

He also revealed that the Cats asked AFL at the end of last season to commit to Geelong playing the home finals against non-Victorian teams at GMHBA Stadium if they qualified for them, but AFL wanted to stick with its best fit policy.

Cats captain Joel Selwood celebrates a goal against Carlton at GMHBA stadium. Credit: Getty Images

Cook asked if AFL consistently applied the best fit policy.

"We thought it would be a compromise, and they refused to accept this recommendation and stuck to their" best fit "policy. I'm not sure if the" best fit "policy is national – if the "best fit" policy is the same in New South Wales when GWS plays, or in Brisbane? So we have a lot of work to do in this area, "said Cook.

Loading

The Giants played all of their home finals at Spotless Stadium while Sydney plays all of their home finals at SCG, while the Cats played only one home final at GMHBA Stadium, playing in Richmond in the 2018 qualifying final and Collingwood in the 2019 qualifying final at the MCG despite the finish above them. They lost both games.

He said the club hoped to start work on the final stage of the redevelopment in November of next year and complete it by May 2022. The Cats were still hoping to play nine home games at the stadium in 2021 despite the reduced capacity.

Cook revealed that plans for the final stage of stadium redevelopment may need to be revised if the Kardinia Park Trust cannot obtain the $ 35 million needed to achieve its goal of making the land capacity 40,000 people. here mid-2020.

He led a recent delegation to Canberra to apply for federal government funding to close the deficit with $ 102 million committed at the final stage by the Victorian government.

Meanwhile, the Tasmanian AFL task force has submitted its business case for an autonomous AFL team in Tasmania to the Tasmanian government for review with recommendations which should contain a request to AFL for a provisional license to grant.

Peter Ryan is a sports reporter from The Age covering AFL, horse racing and other sports.

Most seen in sport

Loading