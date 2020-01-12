What is the best gas station logo?

CountermeasuresYour true stories about good and bad things that happen in cars.

We talk a lot about car brands, models, and badges here, but what about the marketing efforts that other automotive products sell? What about petrol stations?

While cars differ significantly from one to the other, although it may be less than we’d like to admit, most petrol is basically the same. Sure, there are different qualities and you should choose the right one for your car, but when it comes to Mobil vs. Conoco or Sunoco vs. Getty, it really doesn’t matter.

With the exception of advertising. Every transmitter network has a mature brand image, from the name to the color scheme to the logo. And some are definitely better than others.

My personal favorite is Sinclair Oil. The long-necked dinosaur is a perfect mascot for a gas station. After all, it is a fossil fuel that you fill up with.

But gas stations are regional. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of chains around the world selling fuel, each with their own logos, slogans and colors.

Which is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget to include a picture unless you can describe really well. Likes really good.