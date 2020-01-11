What is the antidote for a bad rebound? Good hockey

Loading...

DENVER – It looked pretty harmless.

Towards the end of the second period of what would become a 4-3 Penguins win overtime at Pepsi Center Friday night, Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog had the puck just outside the Penguins’ blue line, then flipped it casually through the air and into the net.

He landed a few feet in front Matt Murray, who was positioned in front of him and thought it was okay to suffocate the puck after gravity brought it down to ice.

Assuming it goes to him.

It was not the case.

Not even close.

Instead, the puck bounced violently to the left, sailing on Murray’s glove and in the net behind him.

“I can’t really expect that kind of rebound,” said Murray. “I’m just trying to get out and settle in so our (defense) can play and bounce on me.”

As a result, the match was unlikely to threaten to do the same, with the Avalanche having a 2-1 near the end of a period in which the Penguins had a marked advantage in play.

Landeskog’s goal was the kind that could not only interrupt a team’s short-term momentum, but also weaken their confidence.

But not this team, and certainly not tonight.

For some clubs, adversity is a depressant. For these penguins, it is practically a nutrient.

So rather than withering after Landeskog scored, the Penguins regrouped. After all they endured in the first three months of this season, a blurry goal was not enough to show their determination.

“I thought the chat on the bench after he got there was great,” Mike Sullivan said. “Patric Hornqvist, in particular, really took some leadership off the bench when that happened.

“They were all talking about” It happens. You must forget it. It’s hockey. Let’s just drop the puck and keep playing. “”

They did this for the next 100 seconds, until the second intermission arrived.

Then the Penguins made a statement of another kind. One in which the words were secondary.

“They waited until Matt made sure to kick him and encourage him,” said Sullivan. “It is an indication of the type of team we have become.”

Just like their performance in the third period, starting with Bryan Rust’s equalizing goal at 1:14, just seconds after Murray made a major save – how appropriate is this? – Landeskog.

And then it was Evgeni Malkin’s turn, while shooting a shot in front of the Avalanche goalkeeper Pavel Francouz over the straight point at 15:43 to give them a 3-2 lead.

It seemed to be the winner of the game until Matt Calvert, an enemy of the Penguins since his days in Columbus, shot Colorado with 30.4 seconds remaining in the third period, after Francouz was replaced by an additional striker.

Again, the Penguins could have been deflated.

Again, they were not.

And at 3:19 a.m. overtime, Jared McCann got a second point for them by shooting Francouz from the slot.

“It was another very difficult and difficult victory,” said Murray. “That’s what we needed tonight. It’s a very good team there. We just stayed tough no matter what.”

Whether Colorado is a good team, fast and qualified, challenges the dispute, but the Avalanche is not as good as the Penguins made them look at in the first 20 minutes.

“We respected them too much”, Kris Letang said. “We all know how good they are, their front row. They have so much firepower. … I thought we were playing a little on our heels. We just talked about stopping giving them too much time and space, and give them too much respect. “

The Penguins lost a little of this excess of respect – and, therefore, gained the upper hand – in the second period, and did not lose it even after the goal of a Landeskog jump.

And when the game went into overtime, when a missed assignment or a botched change in staff could dictate the outcome, they played with the discipline and focus and execution that won them four of their last five games that were settled at the time.

It’s not just that the Penguins wanted to win. They were determined to do everything they could to maximize their chances.

“As I say to the guys all the time,” Hope is not a strategy, “” said Sullivan. “You cannot hope that we will win a puck battle. We have to make sure that we defend, and we are diligent in limiting the opportunities of our opponents. I give the players credit: they are determined to play without the puck when they don’t have it. “

And when they didn’t have the puck, Murray did a pretty good job of stopping him for the second game in a row. (At least those who haven’t made their way from around 60 feet.)

The match seemed to take Murray one step further to bring his game back to the level he had always reached earlier in his career, although his teammates argue that the criticism of his game in recent months has been erroneous.

“I don’t think he ever had his match,” said Letang. “He plays well for us. (Tristan) Jarry plays amazing. We have the luxury of having two great goalkeepers. “

Against Colorado, they had one who had the mental toughness not to be shaken by an unfortunate goal that could have seriously damaged his psyche if Murray had allowed it.

“You just brushed it off,” he said. “There’s nothing you can do about it.”

