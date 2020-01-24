What is Ray Tracing? Here's everything you need to know

Nvidia

The RTX 2000 graphics cards from Nvidia introduced ray tracing to the gaming world in the second half of 2019, but today there are several RTX and GTX cards that support this. The beautiful new lighting technology is a serious resource hog, which means that the more expensive and modern cards handle the best, but most Nvidia graphic cards in recent years can take a crack in its real-time reflections and shadow effects.

But what is ray tracing? And is it really worth upgrading?

Virtual photons

Graphic technology is usually difficult to explain, but ray tracing is fairly easy. It tries to mimic the way light works in the real world. Instead of creating pre-designed or ingrained lighting for scenes in games, ray tracing follows the path of simulated light. Or rather, millions of simulated lights or photons. The light bounces off objects as it moves and interacts with their properties. For example, if it bounces off a shiny green surface, the hue may change.

That is essentially how light works in real life. A particle of light bursts from its point of origin and travels with it until it interacts with an object, at which point its path is determined by the properties of that object. It can be absorbed by a dense, dark object or almost completely reflected by a mirror.

Ray Tracing’s fundamental resemblance to real life makes it an extremely realistic 3D rendering technique, making even block-like games such as Minecraft look almost realistic in the right circumstances. There is only one problem: it is difficult to simulate. Recreating the way light works in the world is complicated and requires a lot of resources and requires a huge amount of computing power. Even Nvidia’s ray tracing rendering is not really ray tracing, simulating every point of light. Instead, it uses a number of smart approaches to deliver something that comes close to the same visual effect, but without being so stressful on the hardware.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkN5nbUnlP0 [/ embed]

Most ray-tracing games now use a combination of traditional lighting techniques, commonly called rasterization, and ray-tracing on specific surfaces such as reflective puddles and metalwork. Battlefield V is a good example of this. You see the reflection of troops in water, the reflection of the terrain in planes and the reflection of explosions in the paint of a car. It is possible to display reflections in modern 3D engines, but not at the level of detail that is displayed in games such as Battlefield V when ray tracing is enabled.

Ray tracing can also be used for shadows to make them more dynamic and realistic. You will see that this was used with great effect in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0B96x_OEPOM [/ embed]

Ray-traced lighting can create much more realistic shadows in dark and bright scenes, with softer edges and more definition. It is extremely difficult to achieve that appearance without ray tracing. Developers can only “falsify” it through careful, controlled use of preset light sources. That takes a lot of time and effort – and even then the result is not quite right.

Some games go to the extreme and use ray tracing for global lighting, allowing ray to effectively trace an entire scene. But that is the most arithmetically expensive and needs the most powerful modern graphic cards to work effectively. Metro Exodus is currently using it, but the implementation is not perfect.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bzZG4iEFVac [/ embed]

That is why half sizes such as only ray tracing shadows or reflective surfaces are popular. Others use Nvidia technologies such as denoising and Deep Learning Super Sampling to improve performance and hide some of the visual hiccups that occur by displaying fewer rays than would be necessary to create a truly ray-traced scene. to create. They are still reserved for pre-displayed screenshots and films where powerful servers can spend days displaying individual frames.

The hardware behind the rays

To handle even these relatively modest implementations of ray tracing, Nvidia’s RTX generation of graphics cards introduced hardware specifically built for ray tracing. The Turing architecture uses the company’s RT cores to handle the technology in real time. They are not strictly necessary for ray tracing, because ray tracing effects can be performed on graphics cards of the GTX 10 series and 16 series, although they are much less suitable than high-quality RTX cards such as the 2070, 2080 and 2080 Ti , all of which have RT cores.

Nvidia published a breakdown of the generation of a single frame from Metro Exodus in April, where it showed how the rendering pipeline was laid out and how it is influenced by ray tracing. Although an RTX 2080 and GTX 1080 Ti may be roughly comparable in performance for non-ray-traced games, ray tracing can be applied to a scene, but it can take much longer for the 1080 Ti, without the special RT cores, to have the same generates image.

That is why even the most powerful graphics GTX cards such as the 1080 Ti really struggle with games with ray-trace at slightly above 1080p. But RT cores are not a silver bullet. Even the 2080 Ti, the world’s most powerful consumer graphic card with the most RT cores, is struggling to hit 60 fps or more in games such as Battlefield V or Metro Exodus with ray tracing enabled at 1440p. This is a card that is enabled without ray tracing, capable of delivering high frame rates at 4K.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nqhkDm2_Tw [/ embed]

But it doesn’t have to be that way. The ray tracing method from Nvidia is not the only option there is. There are also Reshade padtracing post-processing effects that deliver similar images without anything like the same performance hit.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWs98pXJDRo [/ embed]

You still want a powerful graphics card for ray tracing, regardless of the implementation, but as the technology catches on with game developers, we may see a wider range of supporting hardware at much cheaper prices.

What about AMD?

The way it looks now, AMD graphics cards don’t offer any kind of ray-tracing acceleration, but that doesn’t mean they can’t do it, and it won’t stay that way forever. Crytek released a demo in 2019 with the name Neon Noir, which showed high-level ray tracing effects on a $ 300 AMD RX Vega 56, with a smooth 30 FPS. That is hardly fantastic, but it shows that it is possible.

The RX 5700 XT and Radeon VII are much faster than the Vega 56 and can therefore deliver much better frame speeds. When AMD introduces its rumors “Big Navi” graphics card later in 2020, it will undoubtedly be much better. But it is also reported to support hardware-accelerated ray tracing. It is not clear whether it will work in the same way as Nvidia’s RT cores, or is designed to offer ray tracing for a wider range of games, but the support will be there.

We also expect hardware-accelerated raytracing in both the next generation of consoles from Microsoft and Sony. Both systems will use AMD Navi graphics technology, so Big Navi can only be a hint of what mainstream ray-tracing GPUs will be by the end of 2020.

How can you see ray tracing at home?

The first port of call is to obtain a Nvidia graphic card, as this is currently required for public ray-trace games. Any RTX or GTX card is sufficient if you only want to see what a scene with raytracing looks like, but if you want to play with a resolution above 1080p and with a frame rate of 60 FPS or higher, your best bet is the best powerful – and therefore the most expensive – graphic card that you can afford. A Ti of $ 1,000 + 2080 is not required, but an RTX 2060 Super or 2070 is probably the baseline you want to aim for. That means spending between $ 350 and $ 550.

As for the games, the selection is still fairly limited. The most complete implementations of ray tracing can still be found in the earliest RTX demo games, such as Battlefield V, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Metro Exodus, although newer games such as Control and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries look pretty good. Stay in the Light is a new indie-horror game that is built entirely on the use of ray-traced reflections and shadows, and you can now also play a remastered Quake II with RTX ray tracing.

Other RTX raytrace games scheduled for 2020 include Remedy Entertainment’s Control, as well as Mundfish’s Atomic Heart.

With the Port Royal ray tracing benchmark from UL Benchmark you can test how ready tour PC is for ray tracing

Recommendations from the editors