What is Pluto TV? Here is everything you need to know about the service

Loading...

For many, the most attractive prospect of cutting the cord is to save a few dollars every month. If you only subscribe to Netflix, that might work, but in the end you want more and the content is now fragmented over dozens of services. Don’t be surprised if you end up paying a little less than what you were for cable.

Looking for a movie?

There are of course many ways to save. Take Pluto TV for example. It is a free streaming TV service with a few popular networks and specialized live and on-demand content from much more. Pluto is the source of all content for the Vizio WatchFree service, bundled on 4K TVs, and offers a tempting collection of more than 240 channels and thousands of free movies and TV shows for the low, low price of absolutely nothing , which only gets better with time as the elbows rub with large network transmitters.

What is Pluto TV?

Pluto TV has been owned by Viacom since March 2019 and is a streaming service for live TV, not entirely different from Sling TV and competitors such as DirecTV Now, Hulu + Live TV or other similar services. But unlike those services that offer streaming access to channels that you would find on cable TV, Pluto TV offers free content that is essentially composed of what is already available online. In this way it is similar to Rabbit TV, although that service costs $ 24 a year. Pluto TV was launched in 2014 and quickly picked up steam. The service has more than 20 million active users from November 2019, making it the largest free TV streaming service in the US.

On Pluto TV you will find content from channels that you recognize, and from channels that you probably have never heard of if you don’t watch many online videos. Even those who have already subscribed to a live TV streaming service may find this useful thanks to the composite format, although this depends on your personal preferences.

How is Pluto TV different from WatchFree from Vizio?

In fact, WatchFree is Pluto TV – it is just included on Vizio TVs and it works slightly differently than the app on other devices. On Vizio TVs, WatchFree appears as an entry, similar to how your cable box, a streaming device such as a Roku or Apple TV, or a game console would do that. All programming that you find on WatchFree is exactly the same as on Pluto, because it is the melting pot of content that makes it. Apart from the name and some Vizio-specific differences in the interface, most of what you read here also applies to WatchFree.

Which channels are available?

You would expect to quickly browse the content library of a free service, but there is a lot to discover on Pluto, especially with more than 175 content partners on board offering entertainment through more than 240 channels. Looking through the Pluto TV guide, channels are separated into groups based on agreement. You will find some relatively standard categories, such as news, sports, films, entertainment and comedy. Others are more internet-friendly, such as the Chill Out, Life + Style and Geek + Gaming sections.

For the most part you will not find standard TV channels, although some are represented through their web counterparts, especially news broadcasts. Those include well-known names such as Bloomberg, Cheddar, CNBC, MSNBC, CBSN and many others. From April 2019 it also includes CNN, although not the full, live CNN that you get on the cable. Instead, the CNN channel contains a composite playlist with short digital content from the CNN anchors and reporters. Featured clips focus on lifestyle and culture, climate change, the environment and original CNN studies and interviews. From December 2019, Pluto has also added CMT and Red Bull in addition to new theme channels in Celebrity, Reality and Lives, the perfect cocktail for lovers of pop culture and reality TV.

Sports reporting is less conventional – you will not find the type of ESPN here. Instead you will find choices such as Fight, World Poker Tour, Impact Wrestling, a special sports news network, Glory Kickboxing and the Big Sky Network. DAZN recently signed a deal to offer an original weekly series on Pluto TV, and there is potential for that partnership to expand further.

In the Entertainment section there are repetitions of reality and documentary shows alongside episodes from Dennis The Menace, Thunderbirds and other older TV shows. Among those different channels you will also find Wipeout, a network that only shows repeats of the popular game show and different iterations from different countries, as well as Nosy, which shows repeats of The Jerry Springer Show and The Maury Show, among others. In the meantime, it contains Curiosity Science TV, Docu TV, Xive TV and even a NASA live stream. New additions are Pluto TV Sitcoms, with a selection of older comedies such as 3rd Rock from the Sun and The Lucy Show, and a Spanish-language channel called Pluto TV Cine.

That type of hyper-focused network is the most normal of the course with Pluto TV, which also has Stand Up – a channel that is only intended for stand-up comedy, Anime All Day and a channel dedicated to “failed”. Other similar channels are Slow TV, which shows relaxing images 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, Pluto TV trips and cats, which speaks for itself. Come back during remarkable seasons such as Christmas and you will probably see new temporary channels or a festive explosion of content with a holiday theme to enjoy, all the more reason to keep looking back at what’s new.

A number of internet radio stations are also available, offered by Dash Radio, which is also available as an independent service. Modern types of music such as hip hop, electronic music and pop are the most common, although there are also stations available that offer classical rock, soul and jazz.

Which devices can I use to watch?

The chance is almost 100% that you own at least one device that can stream Pluto TV. The service can be streamed via a web browser, but also offers desktop apps for both Windows and Mac computers, although they can only be used in the US. Mobile apps are also available for iOS and Android devices, with separate US and US international versions, which offer different channels due to problems with streaming rights.

If you prefer to watch your TV, a number of devices include Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV devices and the PlayStation 4 Pluto TV apps. Smart TVs from Samsung, Sony and Vizio are also supported, while the company’s website says more are on the way. Not all Pluto TV channels are available on all platforms.

All the apps that we have tested display the same interface, with no significant differences between platforms, except those we discuss below.

What about on-demand content?

The on-demand offer from Pluto TV has a number of TV programs, especially from TLC and Discovery Channel, but the vast majority of what you will find are movies.

The available content changes regularly, with the service promising new hit films every week. The constantly rotating selection makes it difficult to predict what is available, and it is in no way comparable to services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. The company has recently acquired larger names, including a distribution agreement with Sony Starship Troopers come to Pluto TV. We have recently seen blockbuster titles such as The Terminator, as well as an extensive collection of Bond films, including From Russia With Love and Goldeneye. In general, Pluto does not match Netflix’s vast expanse of cinematographic excellence, but there are plenty of notable titles to attract your attention, and you can find a hidden gem among the peripheral offers.

On-demand content may not be available on every platform, or at least not all content is available. In our tests, both TV and movies were available on request through most of the platforms that we tested, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Roku. That list once ruled out PlayStation 4, but recent updates have put the gaming platform in the fold.

Will Pluto TV linger?

At least at the time of this writing, it seems that Pluto TV is not going anywhere. Her mother, Viacom, has stated that Pluto TV is “an important engine for transforming our company for the future.” Unlike previous projects that wanted to offer programs, you would otherwise need an antenna for, such as Aereo, Pluto TV is not that it is on every toe that government agencies or pay TV companies could irritate.

No matter how free it is, Pluto TV sells ads on every channel, and based on our experience it seems that advertisers are buying. With the Viacom team that significantly increases the marketing efforts of the platform, we expect an even greater interest from advertisers. Viacom recently reported 3,500 brands that had advertised on Pluto in September 2019, which was the largest revenue month ever and a triple display of ads on an annual basis.

Pluto TV’s deal with Vizio to drive the WatchFree service now looks like the first of many, as Viacom is starting to pitch Pluto TV’s free offering as an ideal way for cable and satellite companies to get a share of to win back the audience that they are cutting the cord losing trend.

There is also some fear that the recent merger of Viacom with CBS may have an impact on the future of Pluto TV, particularly with regard to making customer-oriented money. Although we will certainly see some changes, Bob Bakish, CEO of Viacom, recently confirmed that Pluto TV remains a free service, according to Cordcutters News. He even dropped the business strategy a bit and noted that it would use Pluto TV to sell premium options such as CBS All Access. It is impossible to say what Pluto TV will look like in the new decade, but for now it seems that you don’t have to worry.

Is Pluto TV suitable for you? The easiest way to find out is to download one of the apps on your favorite platform or go to the company’s website and watch for a while. It costs you nothing but your time, and given the breadth of programming, chances are that you will find something that you like. Keep in mind that you will not see any of the latest content that has adorned the best networks in our country, and you will avoid the feeling of disappointment when you launch it and Homeland is nowhere to be seen.

If you are looking for a more traditional TV experience via the internet, check out our comparison of the most popular services. If you need something to watch Pluto TV, our list of the best streaming devices is a great starting point.

Recommendations from the editors