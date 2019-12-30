What is open, closed on New Year's Day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region – Hamilton

Loading...

We welcome a new decade on Wednesday, and that won't open much on January 1st, 2020.

Here is a list of open and closed stores in Hamilton, Burlington and the Niagara region on vacation.

Administration offices in Hamilton: The offices will be closed and reopened on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020.

Green garbage can, garbage and recycling: No pickup on Wednesday, January 1st. Pick-up takes place one day later if pick-up is on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be on the curb at 7 a.m.

HSR bus:

December 31: The buses run on most routes in regular weekday traffic with extended opening hours. The bus connection is free from 6 p.m.

The buses run on most routes in regular weekday traffic with extended opening hours. The bus connection is free from 6 p.m. January 1st: The buses run regularly on Sundays and public holidays.

ATS DARTS:

December 31: Weekday service with free service from 6 p.m.

Weekday service with free service from 6 p.m. January 1st: Sunday / public holiday service (6.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.)

All subscription travel with DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, will be canceled by January 1st. If passengers need to travel, they must reserve this in advance. ATS customer service will be closed on January 1st.

Recycling Centers: Closes at 4pm on January 1st

Recreation centers: All leisure centers, senior centers and arenas are closed on January 1st. The schedules for the leisure centers on January 1st can be found at www.hamilton.ca/recreation.

Hamilton City Museums: Closed on January 1st.

Tourism Hamilton Visitor Information Center: Closed on January 1st

Hamilton Public Library: All branches closed on January 1st.

Social services: Housing Services, the Career Development Center and Special Supports are closed until January 2nd.

Senior centers: Closed on January 1st

arenas: Closed on January 1st

Pet Services: Closed on January 1st

Canadian Fighter Aircraft Museum in Mount Hope: Closed on January 1st

Burlington

Government offices such as the town hall, city offices and facilities will be closed on January 1st and reopened on January 2nd.

Administrative services, including parks, roads and forestry, will be closed on January 1st and reopened on January 2nd. Only snow removal and emergency services are offered.

Most city pools, arenas and community centers have variable opening and closing times on New Year's Day. A number of indoor ice rinks are open to ice skates until January 4th.

The administrative office will be closed on January 1st and reopened on January 2nd. Only snow removal and emergency services are offered.

Halton Province Criminal Court will be closed on January 1st.

Free parking spaces are available in the city center in urban plots, on the street and in the parking garage. There is a maximum of three hours for on-street parking.

Water parking spaces (east and west) are the exception – fees still apply on January 1st.

Burlington Transit will draw up a vacation schedule. Service plan / hours:

December 31: Weekday schedule with the last buses of lines 50, 51 and 52 leaving the GO station in Burlington at 12:55 p.m.

Weekday schedule with the last buses of lines 50, 51 and 52 leaving the GO station in Burlington at 12:55 p.m. January 1st: Vacation schedule – Routes 1 and 10 every 30 minutes.

The transit terminal in the city center and special shipping will be closed on January 1st.

The transit administration offices are closed on January 1st.

Niagara region

Government offices, including City Hall, Enterprise Center, and Administration Offices:

December 31: Open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. January 1st: Closed.

Community centers, all older adult centers, and some arenas are closed on New Year's Day, including the FirstOntario Performing Arts Center and the Meridian Center.

The administrative offices for parks, leisure and cultural services are closed.

St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Center:

December 31: Open from 5:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Open from 5:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. January 1st: Closed.

St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Center:

December 31: Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. January 1st: Closed.

St. Catharine's transit:

January 1st: No day or evening duty.

Welland Transit:

December 31: Regular service until 7 p.m. The last scheduled service ends at 6:45 p.m.

Regular service until 7 p.m. The last scheduled service ends at 6:45 p.m. January 1st: No day or evening duty.

Niagara Falls Transit:

December 31: Regular service.

Regular service. January 1st: Only the WEGO service for red and blue lines is available.

shop

Canada Post: The branches are closed on January 1st. The collection and delivery of the post will be canceled on New Year's Day.

Super Market: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills are closed on New Year's Day.

Shopper drug mart: Many locations will be open on January 1st, but not all. The New Year seasons can be viewed on the customer's shop locator card.

Shopping centers: All major shopping centers in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls, including Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square, the Center on Barton, the Pen Center, the Fairview Mall, the Mapleview Center and the Burlington Center, are closed on New Year's Day.

However, some shopping centers in the Toronto area and outlet centers in Niagara will be open on January 1st:

CF Toronto Eaton Center: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart: Most of the Walmarts will be closed on January 1st. However, the Niagara Falls Supercenter is open from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on New Year's Day.

alcohol

The beer shop: All shops are closed on New Year's Day.

LCBO: All shops are closed on January 1st.

Tourist destinations in Toronto:

Cinemas, the CN Tower and the Ripley & # 39; s Aquarium are open on New Year's Day.

The Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto Zoo, Art Gallery of Ontario, Ripley's Aquarium and the Ontario Science Center are open on New Year's Day.

The Hockey Hall of Fame is closed on New Year's Day.

Niagara Falls attractions: Trip to the waterfalls boat tour, trip behind the waterfalls, the botanical garden, the butterfly conservatory and the lighting of the waterfalls are open on New Year's Day.

