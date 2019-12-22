What is open, closed on Christmas, New Years in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region – Hamilton

Loading...

Christmas is almost here and there won't be much open on that day.

If you have time to go on vacation, here is a list of open and closed stores in Hamilton, Burlington and the Niagara region on and around Christmas Day.

Hamilton

All of Hamilton's administrative offices will be closed from Wednesday, December 25th to Wednesday, January 1st, and will reopen on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020.

Green garbage can, garbage and recycling: No pickup on Wednesday, December 25th and Wednesday, January 1st. Pick-up takes place one day later if it takes place on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be on the curb at 7 a.m.

HSR bus:

24th of December: The buses run on normal weekdays.

25 December: The buses run according to a special timetable for Christmas day with limited bus connections until 9 p.m.

December 26: The buses run regularly on Saturdays.

December 27: The buses run on normal weekdays.

December 28: The buses run regularly on Saturdays.

December 29: The buses run regularly on Sundays and public holidays.

30th of December: The buses run on normal weekdays.

December 31: Buses run on most routes in regular weekday traffic with extended opening hours. The bus connection is free from 6 p.m.

January 1st: The buses run regularly on Sundays and public holidays.

ATS DARTS:

24th of December: Weekday service.

25 December: Sunday / public holiday service (6.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.)

December 26: Sunday / public holiday service (6.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.)

December 27: Weekday service.

December 28: Saturday worship.

December 29: Sunday / public holiday service (6.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.)

30th of December: Weekday service.

December 31: Weekday service with free service after 6 p.m.

January 1st: Sunday / public holiday service (6.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.)

All DARTS travel with the exception of dialysis will be canceled for December 25th and 26th and January 1st. If passengers are required to travel on these days, they must reserve this in advance. ATS customer service is closed on December 25th, 26th and January 1st.

Recycling Centers: closes at 4pm on Tuesday, December 24th and on Wednesday, December 25th and on Wednesday, January 1st.

Recreation centers: All leisure centers, senior centers and arenas will be closed on December 25th, 26th and January 1st. You can find the schedules for leisure centers between December 25th and January 1st at www.hamilton.ca/recreation.

Hamilton City Museums: Closed on December 25th and 26th and January 1st. However, the Fieldcote Memorial Park & ​​Museum is open on December 26th.

Tourism Hamilton Visitor Information Center: Closed from December 25th to January 1st.

Hamilton Public Library:

All branches open on:

24th of December until 1 p.m.

December 27th until 18:00

December 28th till 17 o clock

30th of December until 18:00

December 31 until 1 p.m.

Closed on December 22nd, 25th, 26th and 29th and on January 1st.

Social services: The Housing Service, Career Development Center and Special Supports are closed from Wednesday, December 25th to Wednesday, January 1st.

Senior centers: Closed on December 25th and 26th and January 1st.

arenas: Closed on December 25th and 26th and January 1st.

Pet Services:

24th of December: 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

25 December: Closed.

Closed. December 26: Closed.

Canadian Fighter Aircraft Museum in Mount Hope: Closed on December 25th and 26th and January 1st.

Burlington

Government offices such as the City Hall, city offices, and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, December 24, and reopened on Thursday, January 2.

Administrative services, including parks, roads and forestry, will be closed on December 24th and reopened on January 2nd. Only snow removal and emergency services are offered.

Most municipal swimming pools, arenas and community centers have variable opening and closing times during the holidays.

The Rotary Centennial Pond's exterior hall will be closed on December 25th. However, a number of indoor ice rinks are open to free skates from December 21st to January 4th.

The office will be closed on December 24th and reopened on January 2nd. Only snow removal and emergency services are offered.

The Halton Criminal Court is closed on December 24th, 25th and 26th and on January 1st.

Free parking is available in the city center in urban lots, on the street and in the parking garage in December and on January 1st. There is a maximum of three hours for on-street parking.

Water parking spaces (east and west) are the exception – fees apply in December and on January 1st.

Burlington Transit will operate a holiday schedule on December 25th and January 1st.

24th of December: The day of the week ends at around 8 p.m.

25 December: Vacation schedule – Routes 1 and 10 every 30 minutes.

December 26: Sunday schedule.

December 27th to 30th: Regular appointments.

December 31: Weekday schedule with the last buses of lines 50, 51 and 52 leaving the GO station in Burlington at 12:55 p.m.

January 1st: Vacation schedule – Routes 1 and 10 every 30 minutes.

The transit terminal and the special shipping in the city center will be closed on December 25th and 26th and on January 1st.

The transit administration offices are closed on December 24th and will reopen on January 2nd.

Niagara region

Government offices, including City Hall, Enterprise Center, and Administration Offices:

24th of December: 8:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

December 25th to 27th: Closed.

December 31: 8:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

January 1st: Closed.

Community centers, all older adult centers, and some arenas are closed on Christmas Day, Christmas Day 2, and New Year's Day, including the FirstOntario Performing Arts Center and the Meridian Center.

The administrative offices for parks, leisure and cultural services are closed.

St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Center:

24th of December: Open from 5:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

December 25th and 26th: Closed.

December 31: 5:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

January 1st: Closed.

St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Center:

24th of December: Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

December 25th and 26th: Closed.

December 31: Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

January 1st: Closed.

St. Catharine's transit:

24th of December: The service ends at 7:50 p.m.

25 December: No service.

December 26: Holiday service from 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

December 27: Free bus trips after 8pm; Service extended until 01.01.

January 1st: No day or evening duty.

Welland Transit:

24th of December: Regular service until 7 p.m. The last scheduled service ends at 6:45 p.m.

25 December: No service.

December 26: No service.

December 31: Regular service until 7 p.m. The last scheduled service ends at 6:45 p.m.

January 1st: No day or evening duty.

Niagara Falls Transit:

24th of December: Regular service.

25 December: Only the WEGO service for red and blue lines is available.

December 26: Holiday service.

December 31: Regular service.

January 1st: Only the WEGO service for red and blue lines is available.

shop

Canada Post: The branches are closed on December 25th and 26th. Post collection and delivery will be canceled on December 25th and 26th.

Super Market: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills are closed on Christmas and New Year.

Shopper drug mart: Many locations are open at Christmas and New Year, but not all. The Christmas and New Year seasons can be viewed on the customer's shop locator card.

Shopping centers: All major shopping centers in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls, including Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square, the Center on Barton, the Pen Center, the Fairview Mall, the Mapleview Center and the Burlington Center, are at Christmas and New Year closed day.

However, some shopping malls in the Toronto area and outlet centers in Niagara are open on New Year's Day:

CF Toronto Eaton Center: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: open from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (also open on Christmas Day)

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart: Walmarts is closed on Christmas. The Niagara Falls Supercenter is open from 7 AM to 11 PM on New Year's Day.

Hamilton farmers market:

24th of December: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

25 December: Closed.

Closed. December 26: Closed.

St. Catharines farmers market:

24th of December: 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

25 December: Closed.

December 26: Closed.

December 28: Open from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m.

December 31: Closed.

alcohol

The beer shop: All shops are closed on Christmas and New Year.

LCBO: All shops are closed on Christmas and New Year.

Tourist destinations in Toronto:

The cinemas, the CN Tower and the Ripley & # 39; s Aquarium are open on Christmas, Boxing and New Years Day.

The Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto Zoo, Art Gallery of Ontario, Ripley's Aquarium and the Ontario Science Center are closed on Christmas but open on New Year's Day.

The Hockey Hall of Fame is closed on Christmas and New Year.

Niagara Falls attractions: The boat trip to the waterfalls, the trip behind the waterfalls, the botanical garden, the butterfly conservatory and the lighting of the waterfalls are closed on Christmas Day, but open on New Year's Day.

