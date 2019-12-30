What is open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day – Toronto

Here is your guide to what services, attractions, large companies, and institutions are open and closed in Toronto on New Years and New Years:
Attractions
Ontario Art Gallery
New Year's Eve – 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
New Year's Day – 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Casa Loma
New Year's Eve – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
New Year's Day – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CN Tower
New Year's Eve – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
New Year's Day – 10 a.m. to 10.30 p.m.
Ontario Science Center
New Year's Eve – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New Year's Day – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ripley's Aquarium of Canada
New Year's Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year's Day – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Royal Ontario Museum
New Year's Eve – 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.
New Year's Day – 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.
Toronto Zoo
New Year's Eve – 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.
New Year's Day – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Movie theaters
Regular opening times
Toronto Public Library
New Year's Eve – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
New Year – Closed
alcohol
Bierladen
New Year's Eve – Open during regular opening hours, all shops close at 6 p.m.
New Year – Closed
LCBO
New Years Eve – Most shops are open until 6:00 p.m. or 8 p.m.
New Year – Closed
Shopping centers
CF Fairview Mall
New Year's Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year – Closed
Scarborough town center
New Year's Eve – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year – Closed
Square One
New Year's Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year's Day – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CF Sherway Gardens
New Year's Eve – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year – Closed
CF shops at Don Mills
New Year's Eve – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New Year – Closed
CF Toronto Eaton Center
New Year's Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Vaughan Mills
New Year's Eve – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year's Day – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Yorkdale
New Year's Eve – 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
New Year – Closed
Public transportation
Go transit
New Year's Eve – Early, home-related late evening services and free rides after 7:00 p.m. The UP Express runs on a normal schedule and is free of charge after 7 p.m.
New Year – operation on Sunday.
TTC
New Year's Eve – You can ride free of charge from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. New Year. The service on most routes runs until around 3:30 a.m. or 4:00 a.m.
New Year – operates on a Sunday schedule, which means that most routes start at 8 a.m.
On New Year's Eve, other GTA transit services are also offered free of charge, including Mississauga's MiWay, Brampton Transit, Oakville Transit, York Region Transit, and Durham Region Transit.
The story continues under the advertisement
Services
Garbage Collection in Toronto – There is no pickup on New Year's Day, and all pickup dates that start on Wednesday are postponed by one day (i.e., pickup on Wednesday is on Thursday).
Businesses and City Offices of the City of Toronto – Offices are closed on New Year's Day.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS
REPORT AN ERROR
, (tagsToTranslate) New Years Day (t) New Years Day (t) Toronto (t) New Years Day (t) Toronto (t) Holidays in Toronto (t) Closed New Years Day in Toronto # 039; s Day (t) What is Open Toronto New Year & # 039; s Day (t) Canada