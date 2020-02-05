What is OneDrive? | Digital trends

What is OneDrive? OneDrive is the name of Microsoft’s cloud services. Just like Google has Google Drive and Apple iCloud, Microsoft offers OneDrive, which allows users to save and share data online. If you’re a Microsoft user, you can access it anytime from the OneDrive website.

With the growth of cloud services, OneDrive has taken on more and more functions. The version you’re seeing today is a network of multiple services, which means using OneDrive can be confusing for newbies. Let’s start by dividing OneDrive into two main components.

Personal OneDrive

This is the OneDrive drive that appears when you open Windows 10 on your computer: you’ll be set up for it when you sign in with your Microsoft account, and you’ll find available storage in File Explorer. On Microsoft computers, this is the default option to save documents or files, which can save space on your storage drive. As with many cloud storage services, you get several GB for free. You actually get 5 GB with the free OneDrive plan, but you have to pay to get more storage when needed. Most Office 365 Home or Personal bundles get 1 TB of OneDrive storage space for free. With OneDrive, you can easily synchronize information and documents and exchange them between your Windows devices.

OneDrive for companies

OneDrive is the comprehensive data management system for Office365, which holds all Office 365 services together. It enables employees to share documents, track projects, automatically enter data, collaborate online, back up their data, and more. If you’re concerned with Office 365 features for your business, the data in those features will almost certainly be transferred through OneDrive.

Because OneDrive is involved in so many Microsoft services, Microsoft updates it regularly every few weeks. Note that there is a version of OneDrive for Windows and a version for MacOS that are updated separately. Now let’s take a closer look at how OneDrive is connected to the Microsoft ecosystem.

OneDrive rules them all

Microsoft wants you to use OneDrive to store and sync all of your data across devices. For this reason, OneDrive apps are transferred to all platforms and you get 1 TB of online storage per computer with an Office 365 subscription. The Office 365 Home subscription offers 1 TB of OneDrive storage for up to five computers, which is an attractive offer for $ 100 a year or $ 10 a month.

Microsoft knows that you can never fill this area with documents alone. Basically, however, you can save everything on OneDrive. Seamless integration with Windows 10 and various applications ensures that your files are automatically backed up, synchronized and easily accessible.

Why should you use OneDrive?

Until now, cloud storage was only used to share files with others or to transfer them from one device to another. As storage space becomes cheaper, cloud storage is becoming an increasingly attractive backup solution, provided you don’t mind someone else managing your data. The main advantage of OneDrive is that it syncs across platforms and integrates with the services and applications you already use, including Windows, Office, Outlook, and more.

OneDrive is attractive, but it shouldn’t be your only backup solution. For example, what happens if one copy becomes damaged and you lose access to the other because your drive fails, your OneDrive account is hacked, or your internet connection is lost? For security reasons, you should always manage your backups according to the so-called backup plan “3, 2, 1”: at least three copies on two media types with one copy outside the company. Cloud storage can be your offsite copy, but you still need a local backup.

Use the OneDrive app in Windows 10

Microsoft has also provided a OneDrive app in Windows 10 that has the same functionality and experience as the web interface. You can use them to save, delete, manage and share files. To share files using the OneDrive app, right-click a file or folder and choose Share from the context menu. You can invite people through a link or email and view people who share files and folders. You can also view all of your shared files by clicking the People icon in the left sidebar of the app.

OneDrive can be integrated into Cortana and Windows Search

Cortana, Microsoft’s virtual assistant, has long been available in Windows 10. In addition to answering questions, it can also search your files, including files stored on OneDrive and not synced to your device. You can then access these files from the search results. Fortunately, Cortana also responds to voice commands and keystrokes typed into the Windows search bar. You can also use Windows Search to search for OneDrive content. Just search for the content you want and click the “Documents” tab.

Use the Photo app in Windows 10

Do you have a large photo collection that is spread across multiple devices? Microsoft has also found a solution for this. The Windows 10 Photos app uses OneDrive to summarize images from all of your devices. It can remove duplicates or similar images from its collection, automatically enhance your photos, and create albums based on location, time, or people. You can find your OneDrive photos in the Photos app by clicking the Folders tab above and searching for images. The OneDrive icon indicates that your photos are from OneDrive. There’s even a search bar that you can use to search your OneDrive photos.

These standard functions can be adjusted or deactivated by opening photos and selecting settings in the application menu. Once the app takes effect, you can easily view your photos and share them with friends from any of your devices. This works on both Android and iOS, provided you install the OneDrive app and use it to sync your photos.

Editor’s recommendations