What is on TV on New Years and New Years?

If nothing in this listing fits your mood this evening, please read our guide to what you should see while streaming right now.

New Year's Eve

A toast to 2019 (NBC, 8:00 PM) – NBC reviews this year's highs and lows by focusing on the biggest headlines. I cannot imagine that this will end well in 2019. Or NBC.

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year & # 39; s Rockin & # 39; Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 1 (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Ciara, and Billy Porter start their hosting tasks early with a pre-show that includes performances by greats like Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Green Day.

Fox & # 39; New Years Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square, Part 1 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Moderator Steve Harvey and co-moderator Maria Menounos will be received live from Times Square in 2020 with prominent appearances. We know what you think. Are you still letting Steve Harvey host things?

NBC New Years 2020 (NBC, 10:00 PM) – The Peacock Network celebrates its own festivals live in Times Square with more musical performances if the parties on Fox or ABC are not at your pace.

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year & # 39; s Rockin & # 39; Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 2 (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Seacrest summarizes ABC's coverage in New York by counting down the ball drop and reviewing the greatest moments of pop culture in 2019. But if Barbara Walters doesn't lead us into 2020 at midnight, what was this whole decade for?

New Year

Doctor Who Marathon (BBC, 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.) – The BBC is offering Doctor Who gimmicks for an entire day before starting a new season in which Jodie Whittaker will reign as the 13th Time Lord.

131st Tournament of the Rose Parade (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Rita Moreno, Suits & # 39; Gina Torres and gymnast Laurie Hernandez act as co-grand marshals for this year's parade.

The Messiah (Netflix) – Michelle Monaghan stars in this mystery thriller as she instills some New Testament lore into the hunt for an annoying prophet who may be a terrorist seduction of masses of misguided followers, or may be the second coming of Christ.

spin out (Netflix) – Labyrinth runner Kaya Scodelario climbs the ice as a talented figure skater and starts an Olympic comeback tour after suffocating during a major competition. January Jones from Mad Men plays her controlling, abusive mother, so yes, it's like a tidy version of I, Tonya.

