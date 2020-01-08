What is Netflix's Locke & Key about?

Loading...

If you have ever wondered what it would be like The Chronicles of Narnia and Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House had a love child, the latest adaptation of the streaming service is the answer. Originally a bestseller graphic novel series helped by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key follows the Lockes as they discover the supernatural legacy that haunts their family after their father’s mysterious death.

According to the official description of the show, the series takes place after Rendell Locke (The AlienistBill Heck) was murdered and “the three brothers and sisters of Locke and their mother move to their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magic keys that may be related to the death of their father. While the children of Locke explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens – and will stop at nothing to steal them. “

If you ever need a reminder that you don’t have to examine everything that bumps into you at night, this is the show to do it. Described as a coming of age mystery “about love, loss and the unshakable bonds that define family,” the Darby Stanchfield series (Scandal) as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott (Fear the Walking Dead) as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup (American crime) as Tyler Locke and Emilia Jones (Doctor who) as Kinsey Locke. View the mysterious trailer above and get ready to unlock all kinds of magic doors whenever Locke & Key premieres worldwide on Friday 7 February.