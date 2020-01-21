What is Netflix's I'm not good at with this series?

High school is hard enough, though I’m not good with this asks an important question: what if you also had to deal with super powers?

Based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman, the series Sydney (Sophia Lillis) follows, a teenager who simply tries to endure the usual trials and tribulations of high school while dealing with her grieving family and her budding sexuality. Of course, that’s when she realizes she has mysterious powers that are beginning to awaken deep within her. The discovery, combined with various other factors, leads to a series of events that, really, are amazing.

Helped by The end of the F *** ing World director Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Strange things, the series is a coming-of-age story with a hint of a story about the origin of a superhero, and we have a first look thanks to these photos from Netflix! In addition to Lillis, the series also plays her It costar Wyatt Oleff (ironically another character named Stanley), Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong and Richard Ellis. View the photos for you and prepare for the full story when I’m not good with this premieres on Netflix on 26 February.