What is Netflix's Horse Girl movie about?

The upcoming psychological drama of Netflix is ​​here to completely undermine the horse girl’s trophy, and the results are frightening. GlowAlison Brie shines as the titular horse girl of the film, Sarah, a socially isolated woman who spends her days in an art and craft store (next to Molly Shannon), where she watches crime shows and, of course, becomes obsessed with horses. When a series of surrealistic dreams threatens to ruin her awake life, Sarah struggles to distinguish her visions from reality.

If you have never heard that someone has horse girl energy, I have to assume that you have never looked Bob’s Burgers or did not go to a liberal arts college. (You can decide if that is a good thing or not.) The most basic definition of a horse girl is someone whose entire life revolves around horses. But in the year of viral memes and Big D * ck Energy, horse maid can also be a way of describing normally calm, introverted and socially awkward people with strange hobbies. Brie’s Sarah actually rides horses, but she also believes in alien abductions and can lose her mind, so we’ll see where this all goes.

Watch the trailer for Horse girl above and watch it when it hits Netflix on March 6.