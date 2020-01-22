What is Netflix's Gentefied series about?

If you’ve ever wanted to know the right way to pronounce Latinx, the latest family comedy from Netflix is ​​ready to soften your mind. Gentefied, the bilingual series adapted from a Sundance film of the same name 2017, follows three Mexican-American cousins ​​as they struggle to pursue the American dream while working in their family taco store. But as they pursue their passions, the same dream threatens the things they hold dear: their home in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, their grandfather and their beloved store.

First-generation writers Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez direct the half-hour dramedy, which will navigate through pressing themes such as class, identity, love and the displacement that disrupts all this. The lively trailer gives just a taste of the dynamics of the Morales family, but we are addicted immediately. Each cousin brings a different struggle to the table: the innovative chef who tries to make his mark on the restaurant industry while helping his family; the aspiring painter trying to juggle her passion, her daughter and her girlfriend; and the dedicated grandson with some engagement problems. Despite their differences, they have one thing they want to do something for: their family.

With a great cast led by Joaquín Cosío, Karrie Martin, JJ Soria and Carlos Santo – alongside executive producers America Ferrera and Wilmer Valderrama, who are guest appearances – the series debuted on Netflix on February 21. View the hilarious trailer ahead of you, and view some photos from the first season!