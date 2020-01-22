What is Netflix's Gentefied series about?

If you’ve ever wanted to know the right way to pronounce Latinx, the latest family comedy from Netflix is ready to soften your mind. Gentefied, the bilingual series adapted from a Sundance film of the same name 2017, follows three Mexican-American cousins as they struggle to pursue the American dream while working in their family taco store. But as they pursue their passions, the same dream threatens the things they hold dear: their home in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, their grandfather and their beloved store.
First-generation writers Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez direct the half-hour dramedy, which will navigate through pressing themes such as class, identity, love and the displacement that disrupts all this. The lively trailer gives just a taste of the dynamics of the Morales family, but we are addicted immediately. Each cousin brings a different struggle to the table: the innovative chef who tries to make his mark on the restaurant industry while helping his family; the aspiring painter trying to juggle her passion, her daughter and her girlfriend; and the dedicated grandson with some engagement problems. Despite their differences, they have one thing they want to do something for: their family.
With a great cast led by Joaquín Cosío, Karrie Martin, JJ Soria and Carlos Santo – alongside executive producers America Ferrera and Wilmer Valderrama, who are guest appearances – the series debuted on Netflix on February 21. View the hilarious trailer ahead of you, and view some photos from the first season!