What is Microsoft Silverlight? Here’s everything you need to know

Microsoft’s Silverlight software is an example of an ambitious initiative that puts extensive web-based content right at your fingertips. But it is also a warning sign of what can go wrong.

What is Silverlight? Do you even need it for a specific project? Given the current status, Silverlight is probably not an option for you or your web development needs. Still, you should know why.

We explain what Silverlight does and which story has led to its current status.

What is Silverlight?

Silverlight is an amortized technology. It is a product of Microsoft’s ambitious effort to create a unified media experience on PCs, tablets and mobile devices.

Silverlight was introduced in 2007 and is an application framework that can be used to run “large” Internet applications. Think of this as an alternative to Adobe Flash, which packs static and interactive media into “containers” that require a “player” (plug-in) to run.

Like Flash, Silverlight is a universal plug-in for streaming videos, livestreams, animations and extensive graphics on devices. However, it relies heavily on Microsoft XAML – a text-based markup language – for the user interface, animations and vector graphics. It is also based on Microsoft’s .NET Framework, so developers can use any tool that supports the .NET language.

Ultimately, Silverlight offers web developers the ability to create rich animations in Windows-based formats instead of Flash. It supports Windows Media Video (WMV), Windows Media Audio (WMA), H.264 video, Advanced Audio Coding and MPG3. No conventional Windows-based players are required.

What led to Silverlight’s death?

Silverlight’s demise is based on a combination of factors. Overall, however, the software world has simply transitioned to a better and safer method of delivering content.

When Silverlight was launched in 2007, it seemed to be a great success. Microsoft has won several key partners, including NBC, who used Silverlight to stream the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Political conventions used Silverlight in the same year, followed by the 2010 Winter Olympics. Even Amazon Video and Netflix used Silverlight as the backbone for video streaming.

But when Microsoft had a slap on the hands, it was short-lived. Problems quickly occurred, such as: B. Errors that occurred in different applications. Unfortunately, these errors were only a small facet of the overall problem.

In a 2011 blog written by former Silverlight producer manager Scott Barnes, Microsoft had no clear strategy – the company responded 100% and couldn’t understand what the market was asking for. In addition, Microsoft continued to develop Silverlight 2 and Silverlight 3 long before anyone, including the management teams, was ready.

While the project had problems internally, the developers found the tools – especially the vulnerable .NET framework – difficult to learn and too risky. Sticking to the popular Flash and JavaScript platforms was just easier than using Silverlight.

It wasn’t long before HTML5 appeared, a very versatile framework with the promise of a great future on the Internet. Silverlight quickly became obsolete, even for those who still use it. After the announcement in 2013, Netflix switched to HTML5 in 2015 because Silverlight ultimately failed. Amazon Video switched to HTML5 in the same year.

When does Microsoft end Silverlight support?

Microsoft will officially end support for Silverlight 5, the final release, on October 12, 2021. This means that no official quality improvements and security updates are received. The installer is no longer available after this date.

Internet Explorer 11 for Windows 10 will be the last browser to support the platform after Internet Explorer 10 on Windows 8 deleted Silverlight on January 31, 2020. Google Chrome discontinued support in version 45 (September 2015), while Mozilla waited until March 2017 to remove Silverlight in Firefox 52. Both Opera and Microsoft Edge never supported the platform.

Sometime in 2015, Silverlight disappeared on Android and iOS. In the meantime. It was the primary development environment for Microsoft Windows Phone, which was replaced by Windows 10 Mobile and finally discontinued in December 2019.

Of course, the 2021 death sentence at this point is little more than a coup d’état. Microsoft advised everyone to stop using Silverlight in 2015, indicating that support for the software will be discontinued at some point. By 2018, less than 0.1% of all websites used Silverlight.

Is Silverlight still available?

If you still want Silverlight – perhaps writing a study of browser software failure – you can download Silverlight 5 by October 2021. However, given the current state, you won’t get much out of the experience. Silverlight has not paid off in years.

Outside of a purely technical exercise, there is no reason to purchase Silverlight. If you need an application framework for web development, use HTML5 instead. It offers a certain degree of future security and processes modern Internet content.

However, if you insist on installing Silverlight, you should do so in a secure environment with no confidential information, such as B. a virtual machine. Active support and updates for the software were discontinued in 2012, although bug fixes continue on a regular basis. In addition, operating system support for Silverlight is currently a success or failure.

