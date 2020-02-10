What is in store in 2020? – Adweek

Even before the 2008 recession, there were signs that retailers were in trouble. Many brands didn’t see online as a threat at the time, and when they began to feel the effects in the 2010s, it was too late for many.

Leveraged buyouts from private equity firms like J.Crew and Gymboree, which were awarded for overseas growth, soon failed. Retailers such as Wet Seal and Delia’s, who lack loyal customers, filed for bankruptcy in early 2015 and late 2014, respectively.

Even Walmart and Target seemed to be in danger before they realized they had to spend and invest to keep up with Amazon.

Retail is a battlefield today, with the wealthy companies Amazon, Target and Walmart fighting for market share and offering consumers cheaper and cheaper goods that are subsidized by their balance sheets.

This is putting increasing pressure on the competition to be more creative than ever and to persuade shoppers to visit both their physical and online stores.

In December, Adweek outlined a number of general retail trends we’ll see this year, including more media networks, voice shopping, personalization, enhancing the customer experience, and increasing awareness of consumer privacy.

But important trends are also developing within certain segments. Here is an overview.

clothing

bonobos

The apparel industry is likely to see a significant drop in outlet centers, similar to the impact on suburban malls, says Andrea Weiss, co-founder of The O Alliance, a retail advisory network.

Sucharita Kodali, Principal Retail Analyst at Forrester Research, agrees. “That seems to be the next domino to fall. It’s too easy to get cheap goods online and the brands don’t bring good goods to the outlets to get you there, ”she says.

The points of sale depend on the attractiveness of the wholesale brands sold there, explains Weiss. If these brands lose relevance, they are no longer offered in department stores and are no longer an attraction in the outlet centers. This challenge becomes particularly acute as department stores replace old brands with modern brands such as Bonobos, Madewell and Topshop.

“Only well-placed and well-maintained [outlet centers] will be successful,” explains Greg Portell, lead partner of the consulting firm Kearney.

However, Kodali says that if outlet stores introduce a “drop” model similar to streetwear, they may have a chance of survival. “But the goods are not so convincing and the marketers should be much more creative,” she says. “They are now too involved in Google search terms, and that prevents them from thinking outside the box.”

restaurants

Denny’s

Look out for chains in the restaurant area to improve the selection of healthier menus, from vegetable protein to keto to Whole30.

For example, Denny’s is one of the youngest established restaurant chains to expand a Beyond Meat vegetable burger offering from its first launch in 2019 at its Los Angeles locations to nationwide locations.

But while vegetable proteins are increasingly on the menu, the trend will be more similar to the current phenomenon of oat milk, says Kodali. On the one hand, oat milk belongs to the larger category of milk alternatives, and on the other hand, although the global category of alternative dairy products is growing rapidly, oat milk is still a small segment compared to dairy products.

In 2018, the category was worth almost $ 18 billion worldwide. This includes all alternative dairy products, not just drinks. In this phase, vegetable protein is about giving consumers more options for transport.

According to Sara Al-Tukhaim, a retail analyst at Kantar, restaurants that offer options tied to lifestyle preferences are a trend that will continue in the long run. “It’s about giving people the opportunity.”

grocery store

Walmart

