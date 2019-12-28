What is in a name? The "deep learning" debate

Loading...

Monday's historic debate between the machine learning luminaire Yoshua Bengio and machine learning critic Gary Marcus collapsed between the two in the following days, mainly about the state of the term "deep learning."

The history of the term deep learning shows that its use has been opportunistic at times, but has had little to do with the advancement of the science of artificial intelligence. Therefore, the current debate will probably not go anywhere, ultimately.

Monday night's debate found Bengio and Marcus talking about similar end goals, things like the need for "hybrid" intelligence models, perhaps combining neural networks with something like a kind of "symbol" object. The details were where the two discussed definitions and terminology.

In the following days, Marcus, in a Medium publication, noted that Bengio seemed to have bleached his own recent criticism of the deficiencies in deep learning. And Bengio responded, in a letter in Google Docs linked from his Facebook account, that Marcus presumed to tell the deep learning community how he can define his terms. Marcus responded in a follow-up post suggesting that changing descriptions of deep learning are "neglected." Bengio responded again on Friday night on his Facebook page with a definition of deep learning as an objective, stating: "Deep learning is inspired by the neural networks of the brain to build learning machines that discover rich and useful internal representations, calculated as a composition of the learned features and functions. " Bengio said the definition did not cover the "how" of the matter, leaving it open.

The term "deep learning" has emerged many times over the decades, and has been used in different ways. It has never been rigorous, and will certainly be transformed again, and at some point it may lose its usefulness.

Jürgen Schmidhuber, who co-developed the neural network form of "short and long term memory," wrote that AI scientist Rina Dechter first used the term "deep learning" in the 1980s. That use was different of current use. Dechter was writing about methods to find a graph of a problem, without much to do with deep networks of artificial neurons. But there was a similarity: I was using the word "deep" as a way of indicating the degree of complexity of a problem and its solution, which is what others began to do in the new century.

The same type of heuristic use of deep learning began to happen with Bengio and others around 2006, when Geoffrey Hinton offered a seminal work in neural networks with many more layers of computing than in the past. From that year, Hinton and others in the field began to refer to "deep networks" as opposed to previous work that employed collections of only a small number of artificial neurons.

Then, deep learning emerged as a very approximate and very broad way of distinguishing a layered approach that makes things like AlexNet work.

Meanwhile, as Marcus suggests, the term deep learning has been so successful in popular literature that it has acquired a brand look, and has become a kind of attraction that can sometimes seem to mean anything. Marcus's best job has been to point out how arrogant and irresponsibly such terms are used (mainly by journalists and corporations), which causes confusion among the public. Companies with "deep" in their name have certainly qualified their achievements and have earned hundreds of millions for it. So, the brand issue is in some sense inevitable.

Bengio's answer implies that he does not care much about the semantic drift that the term has suffered because it focuses on practicing science, not defining terms. For him, deep learning is useful as a placeholder for a community of approaches and practices that evolve together over time.

Probably, deep learning as a term will at some point disappear from the scene, just as he and other terms have entered and disappeared over time.

There was something else in Monday's debate, actually, that was much more provocative than the brand issue, and it was Bengio's insistence that everything in deep learning is linked in a certain way through the notion of optimization, typically optimization of an objective function. That could be a loss function, or an energy function, or something else, depending on the context.

In fact, Bengio and his colleagues have argued in a recent article that the notion of objective functions should extend to neuroscience. As they put it: "If things don't & # 39; improve & # 39; according to some metric, how can we refer to any phenotypic plasticity as & # 39; learning & # 39; instead of just & # 39; changes & # 39; ?

That is such a basic idea, it seems so obvious, that it almost seems trivial that Bengio insists on it.

But it is not trivial. Insisting that a system is optimized along some vector is a position with which not everyone agrees. For example, Mike Davies, head of Intel's "neuromorphic" chip effort, criticized last February the reverse propagation, the main learning rule used to optimize deep learning, during a talk at the International Conference of Solid State Circuits.

Davies' complaint is that the support is different from the activity of the human brain, arguing that "it is really an optimization procedure, it is not really learning."

Therefore, followers of deep learning have at least one main principle that is very broad, but also not without controversy.

The moral of the story is that there will always be something to discuss.