What is HDR TV? The TV technology you simply have to have

If you’re looking for a new TV, you’ve probably noticed that manufacturers have stopped promoting 4K TVs as the brand new thing. Nowadays it’s all about HDR – High Dynamic Range. Is this just another smart marketing term that makes you feel like your TV is out of date? In a word: no. While a standard output 4K television has more pixels than its HDTV counterpart, an HDR television with these pixels can do more. But what exactly is HDR TV?

An HDR television is a television (usually 4K resolution, but not always) with built-in support for one or more HDR formats. These formats are required for your HDT TV to look the best, and we will examine them and their differences below. For now, this is why HDR is important: it provides a much brighter picture with a higher contrast between light and dark areas on the screen, while also using more colors to create a much more realistic picture. In short, HDR looks a lot better.

Not impressed? Watch an HDR TV (that displays HDR content) next to a non-HDR 4K TV. The difference can be like day and night.

HDR: the basics

What do you need for HDR TV?

Before we go any further, we prepare the stage to experience HDR on a TV, you need at least two things: a TV that supports one or more HDR formats, and the actual content that comes with one (or more) of these HDR formats is produced. A third optional part is a playback device such as an Ultra HD Blu-ray player or an HDR-compatible media streamer.

We say optional because most HDR TVs are also smart TVs, which means that they already have apps for services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. If you have an HDR TV and it can stream HDR content from your favorite streaming service, that’s all you really need.

Are all HDR televisions the same?

No, far from it. You can find HDR televisions in tons of different prices and sizes, and picture quality can vary dramatically. A beautiful 4K HDR stream from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back from Disney + doesn’t look as good on a 55-inch 4K HDR LED TV for $ 500 as it does on a 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV or a QLED television. Think of it like high octane gasoline: you can put the same fuel in a Hyundai or a Ferrari, but what the Hyundai does with this fuel has nothing to do with what the Ferrari can do with it. A high-quality HDR television makes HDR content look best.

What is special about HDR?

HDR content (when viewed on a high quality HDR television) looks better than SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) content because it is brighter and more colorful. You won’t recognize it until you see it alongside HDR, but SDR content – the kind we’ve seen on TV, DVD, Blu-ray, or through streaming services for decades – isn’t so vivid. HDR elevates all of the elements that we can see so that they are more lifelike or at least more like the kind of pictures you saw in a movie theater.

After watching HDR content, returning to SDR can feel boring and lifeless.

Better brightness, better contrast

HDR increases the contrast of a screen image by increasing the brightness. The contrast is the difference between the lightest white and darkest black tones that a television can display. It is usually measured as a ratio, e.g. 1: 2,000,000, which in this case would mean that the TV is able to display a bright area that is 2,000,000 times brighter than its corresponding darkest area.

By increasing the maximum number of nits for a given picture, HDR televisions can achieve a higher contrast ratio. LED TVs in particular benefit from this increased brightness because they cannot display black tones as deep and dark as OLED TVs. They must therefore become lighter in order to achieve the same or better contrast ratios. You can find more information about the differences between OLED and LED TVs in our detailed explanation.

By the way, if you ever see a TV (usually an OLED TV) with the words “infinite contrast” on the market, this is a smart way to say that if the darkest part of the picture is perfectly black, it’s technically the brightest part The picture is infinitely brighter, even if it is not really very bright. Regardless of whether you agree or not, the ability of an OLED TV to turn off all of the light coming from a single pixel provides the best possible black level currently.

Standard dynamic range televisions generally produce at most 300 to 500 nits, but generally HDR televisions target much higher. Some top models can display more than 2,000 nits of peak brightness for HDR highlights. Sony has shown a TV prototype that reaches a whopping 10,000 nits of peak brightness.

More than any other attribute, HDR televisions need brightness to bring HDR images to life. For this reason, you should always check the peak brightness specifications of a new HDR television. Look for a television that delivers at least 1,000 nits to get the most out of today’s HDR content.

More colors too

4K televisions with HDR technology can almost always display the Wide Color Gamut (WCG). WCG offers a wider range of colors than HDTVs in the past. In the past, 8-bit colors with millions of colors were the norm, but WCG offers 10-bit colors for billions of colors.

HDR content uses WCG by encoding videos with more of the available colors. When you watch HDR material on an HDR television, these extra colors add to realism – because they better match what the human eye can see in nature – but they also improve things like color gradients that unite you have a single area on the screen that shifts from one end of a hue to the other, such as light red to dark red. The more shades are available, the softer these shifts appear.

The many versions of HDR

As already mentioned, there is not only one HDR format. In fact, there are currently five competing HDR formats: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10 +, and Advanced HDR from Technicolor. If you fear that this will lead to a format conflict, similar to VHS against Beta or Blu-ray against HD-DVD, you are right – there is a risk that this will happen. This time, however, the risk is lower, as many of the top TV brands support all common HDR formats. However, there are a few exceptions that we will cover in a moment.

Let’s first look at each HDR format to see how they differ.

HDR10

While not the first HDR format to hit the market, HDR10 is by far the most used. If you have an HDR television, it supports HDR10 even if it does not support other HDR formats. HDR10 is the de facto HDR standard because it is open source, which means that any manufacturer can implement it on their TVs without a license fee, and it is officially supported by several major industry standard organizations, such as the UHD Alliance. HDR10 enables many of the improvements in image quality that HDR enables, but is not as sophisticated as some other HDR formats.

HDR10 uses 10-bit colors that deliver billions of colors compared to the millions of colors used by SDR’s predominantly 8-bit colors. Currently, 10-bit color is more than sufficient for HDR, as no television on the market is able to display more than 10-bit color. In terms of brightness (and therefore contrast), HDR10 offers a maximum of 1,000 nits. Here are some of the limitations of the HDR10: As mentioned earlier, the brightest HDR televisions can reach well over 1,000 nits.

HDR10 uses metadata, which is transmitted along with the video signal over an HDMI cable, and enables the source video to tell a television how colors should be displayed. HDR10 uses a relatively simple approach in which metadata is sent once at the beginning of a video. This is known as “static” metadata and is an effective way to add the low bandwidth additional information required for HDR. However, it is limited compared to other methods that we know from Dolby Vision.

Dolby Vision

Before there was HDR10, there was Dolby Vision. The relationship surprisingly resembles the old Betamax and VHS video tape standards of the late 1970s and 1980s. Sony’s Betamax was undeniably superior to VHS in many ways, but due to Sony’s demand for high license fees, it was ultimately lost to the less powerful but much cheaper VHS.

Dolby Vision is a proprietary HDR format developed and licensed by Dolby Labs. In terms of technology, Dolby Vision has a clear advantage in terms of future security, but its benefits can also be recognized with current television sets. Dolby Vision supports 12-bit colors, increasing the number of colors available to 68 billion. It also has a higher theoretical brightness: up to 10,000 nits. This means that Dolby Vision material can use the brightest displays that we can manufacture now and for the immediate future.

Of course, no HDR content, whether Dolby Vision or not, can explore the format’s maximum limits for color or brightness, but that just means that with Dolby Vision there is plenty of room to grow.

There is currently an area of ​​Dolby Vision with existing TV technology that everyone can appreciate. Dynamic metadata is used, which means that every scene and video image can be customized with color and contrast information. There is a lot of additional information, but the result is content that looks much better than HDR10 and is closer to what a filmmaker created when producing his film or show.

Finally, the Dolby Vision format contains information about the devices that were used to create the master recording. This information enables your TV to recalibrate some of its display settings to compensate for the differences between the mastering device and your home TV.

Due to the license fees associated with Dolby Vision, not all HDR televisions support this format. Only those that specifically carry the Dolby Vision logo are compatible. Also, not all HDR content is available in Dolby Vision. To see real Dolby Vision HDR, you need both a Dolby Vision source (such as UHD 4K Blu-ray or Dolby Vision streaming video) and a device that can display it. Remember, if you want to watch streaming media through a set-top box, not everyone will support Dolby Vision. Roku’s streaming devices are a remarkable example. They only support HDR10.

On the content side of the equation, you will find broad and growing support for Dolby Vision on 4K UHD Blu-rays, streaming media services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV + and Disney + as well as on many TVs and devices from brands such as LG, Vizio, TCL, Sony and Apple.

HDR10 +

Dolby Vision is superior to HDR10, but the license fee dilemma prompted a group of companies led by Samsung to develop an open source HDR format that brought many of the benefits of Dolby Vision, but without the fees. HDR10 + is this format. Like Dolby Vision, it supports dynamic metadata for more accurate colors and contrasts in every scene. It extends the possible brightness of HDR10 by allowing up to 4,000 nits. However, the 10-bit color of the HDR10 is retained.

The hope is that HDR10 + will provide a sufficient improvement over HDR10 that will engage content creators, streaming media companies and manufacturers in the format and give it the critical mass it takes to compete with Dolby Vision. It happens, but slowly. Only Samsung, Panasonic and Philips have developed HDR10 + compatible TVs. The 4K Fire TV Streaming Stick from Amazon is one of the few streaming devices that support this format. HDR10 + is now used for 4K UHD Blu-rays, but so far only about 100 films have worked with it. This is even less common when streaming video services. Amazon Prime Video uses the format (in addition to Dolby Vision and HDR10) as well as Google Play. Rakuten is reported to bring HDR10 + streaming to Samsung smart TVs in the future, but that’s about it.

Other contenders

Dolby Vision and HDR10 (and to a lesser extent HDR10 +) are currently considered the two largest players in HDR, but there are two other HDR formats that we should mention. Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) is a format that emerged from a partnership between the BBC and the Japanese broadcaster NHK and was developed with a focus on live broadcasting. However, it can also be used for pre-recorded content.

In contrast to HDR10, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, HLG does not use metadata, which can be somewhat advantageous depending on the implementation by the TV manufacturer. Read our full HLG guide, which explains both current and future opportunities.

Technicolor was a pioneer in HDR, and at CES 2016, the company announced a partnership with Philips to create a new format. Technicolor’s Advanced HDR, like HLG, is said to be backward compatible with SDR displays. This will, according to a press release, simplify the provision of HDR to distributors who can send a signal to all customers, regardless of which TV they are using.At CES 2018, Philips announced that its TVs 2019 Technicolor Advanced HDR and the ATSC 3.0 transmission standard would support.

A fascinating aspect of Advanced HDR is that it promises to “upscale” SDR content to HDR, probably in the same way that non-4K content can be upscaled from 4K TVs. No content in this format can be seen yet.

So what are we looking at?

Even if your TV has the latest and greatest HDR support, color rendering and 4K UHD technology, much of what you watch cannot take advantage of all of these benefits. HDR content is currently even more limited than 4K, but Hollywood is working (of course) to fix this. Below are the easiest ways to get your HDR correction.

Ultra HD Blu-ray

UHD Blu-ray offers the best delivery method for a first-class HDR experience at home and enables not only revolutionary surround sound codecs such as Dolby Atmos and DTS: X, but also 4K UHD resolution, HDR and color expansion. The update of the HDMI 2.0a format was mainly based on clearing the way for HDR devices, including new Blu-ray players and other set-top devices.

Ultra HD Blu-ray versions with HDR have become the new standard, and HDR10 is currently the leader, although Dolby Vision is working hard to catch up. Which discs are best for HDR? Check out our picks to find the best 4K UHD Blu-ray versions.

Netflix

It’s probably no surprise that Netflix was one of the first companies to announce HDR support. His first HDR title, Marco Polo, was joined by a number of other Netflix originals such as Altered Carbon and the third season of Stranger Things. Netflix HDR titles are currently available in HDR10 and / or Dolby Vision.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon also announced HDR support pretty early. A number of HDR films and many of his original series are available through Amazon Prime Video, including Jack Ryan (in Dolby Vision), Man in the High Castle, Transparent, Mozart in the Jungle and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It is likely that most, if not all, of Amazon’s future original programs will also be available in HDR.

Amazon supports all three main types of HDR: HDR10, Dolby Vision and HDR10 + – making it the only streaming service that does this.

Disney +

Since day one of streaming, Disney + has been dedicated to HDR content to a great extent. It’s the only place where you can watch all Star Wars films in 4K and HDR. Many of his headliner films and shows, such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the original The Mandalorian, are presented in Dolby Vision and HDR10. Regardless of which formats your HDR television supports, you get the best possible picture quality.

It is curious that Disney has been criticized for dealing with the Mandalorian’s Dolby Vision treatment. Experts say it is not bright enough. However, this could be a decision by the show’s creators – HDR formats can deliver brighter and more colorful images, but that doesn’t mean storytellers will definitely use them.

iTunes

With the launch of Apple TV 4K in 2017, the iTunes Store was updated to offer films and TV shows in HDR. Both HDR10 and Dolby Vision titles are available. A practical symbol indicates which films use which format.

An advantage for those rooted in the Apple ecosystem is that eligible iTunes titles that you already own are automatically updated to the HDR version, so you don’t have to buy a movie or TV show twice. If you’re an Apple fan who just bought a new 4K HDR TV and Apple TV 4K, this is a great way to show them off without spending more money.

Apple TV +

Speaking of Apple TV 4K: If you’ve bought a new Apple TV 4K device (or pretty much any other Apple device), you have 90 days from the date of purchase to start your free Apple TV + year, Dolby Vision on his device supports good (but limited) original content.

Google Play Movies & TV

Google Play also added HDR movies and TV shows in 2017. In contrast to Apple’s offer, Dolby Vision was missing at the start, although Google’s own Chromecast Ultra supports the technology. Google promised Dolby Vision would come, but so far only HDR10 and HDR10 + titles are available. Currently, Google Play supports HDR content natively on Chromecast Ultra, Samsung and LG Smart TVs as well as some Sony Android TVs. It also works with some set-top boxes, like Nvidia’s Shield TV, when you transfer the HDR content from an Android or iOS device.

For its offerings, Google initially worked with companies such as Sony Pictures and Warner Brothers. More films and TV shows will follow. Unfortunately, when it comes to labeling HDR TV shows and movies, Google’s interface isn’t quite as up-to-date as Apple’s, so you have to do a little searching.

Vudu

As one of the first providers of 4K programs, Vudu also quickly offered HDR support. The service has one of the largest libraries of 4K movies and TV shows you can rent or buy, many with HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

For some time, Vudu’s HDR offerings were only available in Dolby Vision. In November 2017, the company announced full support for HDR10 and made its library of HDR titles available on a much wider range of devices.

FandangoNow

Like Vudu, FandangoNow offers both movies and TV shows for rent or purchase in 4K quality. Some of them are also available in HDR quality. Like Vudu, FandangoNow’s library of HDR films and TV shows is made available in HDR10. FandangoNow is also handy for HDR TV owners, since it lists all the films that are available in HDR in a separate area of ​​its website.

Youtube

It doesn’t have much in common with the services mentioned above, but YouTube does stream in HDR. YouTube supports streaming in HDR10 and HDR10 +, but you may not find much on HDR10 + content at the moment. Google hasn’t said much about whether YouTube will ever support Dolby Vision.

In terms of content, there is a whole series of videos that demonstrate the performance of HDR – there is even a dedicated HDR channel. This is ideal for showing off your TV, and we are sure that there will be more content to use later. At the moment it’s mostly a funny novelty.

What about games?

While most guides focus on passive viewing of HDR content, game consoles are an important part of the discussion. With the PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X, Sony and Microsoft have thrown their hats into the HDR ring, but accessing all of these brilliant achievements can be much more complicated than you might expect.

Xbox One S and Xbox One X



We’ll start with the Microsoft update for Xbox One as it’s a much simpler story overall. While the first generation Xbox One doesn’t support 4K or HDR, the revised version offers both. In addition to 4K support (complete with HDMI 2.0a and HDCP 2.2), HDR10 is supported for both gaming and general entertainment purposes, while Dolby Vision only works with movies and TV content.

Xbox streaming in HDR works with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Plex and myTube. However, Microsoft has gone one step further and integrated an integrated Ultra HD Blu-ray drive. This means you get twice as much for your money, especially considering the price of the Xbox One S is competitive with many UHD Blu-ray players.

Xbox One S does not support native 4K Ultra HD content for games. Instead, the video is scaled up to 4 KB. Xbox One X supports native 4K, while HDR is supported for a number of games on both consoles, including Battlefield 1, Gears of War 4, and Forza Horizon 3.

PlayStation 4 Pro

Contrary to Microsoft’s first efforts, Sony has added HDR to the original PS4, but without 4K Ultra HD support. This means that as a streaming device for HDR, it is not very helpful, especially since apps like Netflix and Amazon currently only support HDR in addition to 4K. HDR support here on board will only be useful for a select number of games that include HDR. However, more are expected shortly.

The PlayStation 4 Pro offers HDMI 2.0a and HDCP 2.2, which means that the PS4 Pro supports both 4K and HDR10, but not Dolby Vision. Playstation apps for Amazon and Netflix support 4K and HDR.

Unlike Xbox One S and Xbox One X – and this is the key for home theater enthusiasts – Sony doesn’t have a UHD Blu-ray drive built into the PS4 Pro (although Sony invented Blu-ray). This is quite surprising considering how much the built-in DVD drive helped sell PlayStation 2 while PlayStation 3 helped Sony Blu-ray format to win the war over HD DVD.

Native 4K gaming is possible on the PS4 Pro, although it’s a complicated situation as some games are native while others are upscaled. HDR games are supported for a variety of titles, including Uncharted 4: The End of a Thief, The Last of Us: Remastered, Thumper, and many more.

Then there is the VR complication. Sony has also focused heavily on virtual reality in its PSVR hardware, but this is a problem for those who want to play in HDR as the two are currently mutually exclusive. “If you play a normal game without VR on your PS4 Pro, the PS VR processor unit outputs a 4K signal to a 4K television,” says the blog post from Sony. “The processor unit does not support HDR pass-through,” it continues. So you need to access the TV directly from the PS4 Pro to view HDR content.

In other words, you cannot receive HDR on your TV when the PSVR is connected. This is far from ideal, but both consoles deal with their fair share of problems related to 4K and HDR. Errors will likely be fixed over time, but it remains to be seen if the PSVR problem can be fixed at all.

Worth the effort

So there you have it. High dynamic range is much more complex than just three small words. But it is also a very exciting technology that draws us even deeper into the spectacular films and TV series that we enjoy watching, and that delivers images that are so brilliantly realistic as never before. If you’re wondering whether the next TV you buy should be HDR compatible, the answer is yes. However, we are careful to ensure that the TV also offers peak brightness levels that can produce HDR pop.

HDR is the most significant upgrade for the home video experience since jumping to high definition. It is definitely the core of the future of television.

If you’re wondering how to get the best HDR TV you can buy for your money, be sure to read our TV buying guide and our list of the best TVs on the market.

