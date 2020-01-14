What is Harry Kane's injury? When could he go back to soccer?

Spectators watching the repeat of the third round of Tottenham Hotspur vs. 20:05 tonight. Watching Middlesborough FA Cup on BBC1 may be disappointed that English captain and Spurs number nine, Harry Kane, is not playing.

The striker suffered an injury in the remaining 2019/2020 season, which may have caused him to be out of action for most of the time.

What is Harry Kane’s injury?

Harry Kane has preserved a Tendon rupture in the left Achilles tendon during the Premier League 0-1 loss to Southampton on New Year’s Day 2020.

According to Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, “after the ongoing assessment by our medical staff last week, we can confirm that Harry Kane is being operated on” after the injury has been fully assessed.

When will Harry Kane play soccer again?

The exact time frame of an injury is difficult to predict, but Spurs said that the decision to undergo surgery is unlikely to affect the time frame that Harry Kane will be injured and that “the expectation is [is] that.” he will return to training in April. “

Will Harry Kane play at Euro 2020?

England’s first Euro 2020 game against Croatia will only take place on June 16, 2020. Although some reports suggest the English captain is a risk to the tournament, it still seems likely that he will play at Euro 2020 if his recovery and rehabilitation is on track and he returns to training in April.