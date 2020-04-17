What is ePremier League Invitational? Equipment, players, how to watch

The sports world has continued to look for new ways to attract the masses in a closed environment, and the next big event is the ePremier League Invitational.

The current Premier League stars represent their teams in a series of FIFA 20 matches where the crown can be won.

Check out the full guide to the ePremier League Invitational below – including details on how to track your team.

What is an ePremier League Invitation?

In the inaugural ePremier League Invitational, FIFA will win 20 matches against each other.

This is a straight-off format that is drawn Monday, April 20th to determine the first round of games.

There will be Round 1, Round 2, quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final.

When is the ePremier League Invitation?

As mentioned, the draw will take place on Monday, matches must take place throughout the week.

Tuesday, April 21 – 12: 00-14: 00 – Round 1

Wednesday, April 22 – 12.00–14.00 – 2nd round

Thursday, April 23 – 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm – Round 2 continued

Friday, April 24 – 12:00 – 16:00 – quarter finals

Saturday, April 25 – 15:00 – semi-final + final

ePremier League Invitational players

The full list of players has yet to be confirmed, but Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Wilf Zaha (Crystal Palace), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Lys Mousset (Sheffield Utd) and Diogo Jota (Wolves) are all registered and ready to roll.

ePremier League Invitational fixture lists

The competition calendars will be announced after the draw. There are four matches a day.

How to view the ePremier League Invitational

You can set up all the games through the official Premier League website, app, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Alternatively, you can watch Sky Sports on YouTube, while the last day will be shown live on TV via the Sky Sport Main Event and the Premier League.