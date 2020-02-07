What is each key in the Netflix Locke & Key series and what do they do?

The master key used by Dodge. Photo credit: Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

Locke & Key hit Netflix today and told the story of a giant key house, a family property full of magical keys that the Locke kids will find.

However, the keys are not toys and a demon wants to capture them for themselves, only the three children are there to stop them.

Here is an overview of all the keys in the first season of Locke & Key on Netflix and how they work.

Locke & Key: Keys everywhere

The first key the young Bode found was the Anywhere key. This key did what it says on the tin – a person puts it in the lock of a door and when they open it they go where they thought.

This means that Bode could put it in the closet door and wish for an ice cream parlor, and when he walked through the ice cream parlor he was in the ice cream parlor.

However, a person can only go to a place that they can see, which is why Bode couldn’t bring Kinsey to the Eiffel Tower to prove to her that it was real.

Locke & Key: master key

The head key in the Netflix version of Locke & Key was even cooler than the creepy version from the comics by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

In the comics, one person put the key in the head and then took off the skull. People could look into the skull and see everything in their imagination and memory.

The Netflix series cleverly changed this to a live action version and had a familiar door (their old home for older brother Tyler, a chest with stairs down for Bode).

Here the characters can see old memories, share them with each other and even make Kinsey a very questionable decision.

Locke & Key: Mirror Key

The Mirror Key is simply a weapon or a trap. The mirror key is located in a mirror and then has its own reflection, which prompts the user to follow it in the mirror.

However, once the person is in the mirror, they can no longer get out alone, and many people have died imprisoned in the mirror.

Locke & Key: fire key

The fire key was one that Dodge had before the children and was picked up from one of her father’s old friends. It does what it says it does – it lights a massive fire for everything it touches.

Locke & Key: Ghost Key

In the comics, the ghost key didn’t go well for Bode. However, its history has changed somewhat in the Netflix series.

Instead, Bode was the first to use the ghost key, in which his body fell into a dead state and Bode could fly over the area as a ghost.

Locke & Key: Echo key

Too much to say about the echo key would go too far in the spoilers. The echo key is supposed to bring someone back who has died. It doesn’t always work the way you hope.

Locke & Key: shadow key

The shadow key works with the shadow crown and allows the user to control shadows as entities that can be used as blunt weapons in battle.

One of the greatest visual scenes that Rodriguez drew was created in the comics. In the Netflix series, they brought horror moments.

Locke & Key: touch-up key

This is the name of the key used in the repair cabinet in the key house. Put something broken in there and use the key and it will fix it. However, not everything can be repaired.

Locke & Key: Music Box Key

The Music Box Key played an important role early on in the Locke & Key Netflix series. Basically, in the comics, it has brought people under the control of the primary user who is listening to the music.

The TV series changed it so that one person didn’t have to listen to the music and the key holder could control anyone they wanted while using them, even from a distance.

Locke & Key: Skin Key / Gender Key

With the skin key in the comics a person can change their skin color and with the gender key the gender.

These were eliminated in the original Netflix series and replaced with a key that allowed a user to change their appearance the way they wanted – including another one.

Locke & Key: The tree key

The key used in the tree was not part of the comic book plot. In the Netflix series, however, it was used to store and hide memories that were taken out of someone’s head.

Locke & Key: Omega Key

This was the blockbuster at the end of the Netflix version of Locke & Key. This is the key that opened the door to the world of demons – the one that Dodge came from many years ago.

All 10 episodes of Locke & Key are currently streamed on Netflix.