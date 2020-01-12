What is Dolby Vision? The dynamic HDR format fully explained

Of all the new TV technologies that have come on the market in recent years, it is arguable that none have had such a major impact on overall image quality as High Dynamic Range or HDR. If implemented correctly, HDR can make a huge difference in the perceived image quality. We think it has been more effective than the transition from Full HD (1080p) to 4K Ultra HD or even a resolution of 8K.

But not all HDR is made equal; in fact, HDR is a comprehensive term that refers to various separate and competing technologies. The one with the largest brand recognition is Dolby Vision. Dolby Labs has brought Dolby Vision to market as well as its own platform that many consumers don’t even know it’s an HDR format. That shouldn’t come as a surprise: TVs with Dolby Vision technology are often referred to as “4K HDR TVs with Dolby Vision”, which makes the two terms seem unrelated.

But what is Dolby Vision? How is it different from other HDR formats? And more importantly, how can you get it at home? We have all the answers here.

What is HDR?

Before we specifically discuss Dolby Vision, let’s summarize HDR in general. High Dynamic Range is a technology with which filmmakers and content creators can make videos with increased brightness, greater color accuracy and better contrast than was previously possible. Although HDR is often used in high-quality theaters, it has also become increasingly popular to watch at home. When HDR content is viewed on a high-quality HDR-compatible TV, you can see it right away – the increase in overall image quality is dramatic and offers a touch of cinema quality on the small screen.

There are five main HDR formats for home use: two static formats and three dynamic formats. The two static formats are HDR10, the version that supports any HDR-compatible TV, and HLG, a version designed for broadcast applications. In this case, static means that the data required to show HDR content is determined once based on the full movie or TV show. Once the video is played, that information does not change.

The three dynamic formats include Technicolor’s Advanced HDR and two much more well-known formats for the home: HDR10 +, a license-free format partially developed by Samsung and Dolby Vision. Unlike static formats, dynamic formats can be adjusted during viewing, thereby improving or decreasing HDR elements based on each scene, down to a detailed level to frame. Much more data is needed to do HDR in this way, but experts agree: being able to match color, contrast and brightness for each scene can have a major impact on HDR quality.

So what’s so special about Dolby Vision?

As mentioned above, Dolby Vision is a proprietary, dynamic HDR format developed by Dolby Labs. By adjusting the image scene by scene (and even frame by frame), you can view more details with better color accuracy. It constantly makes adjustments so that every image on the screen is optimized. But there is more than that.

In addition to the ability for content creators to adjust image settings at a very detailed level, Dolby Vision supports a much wider range of possible settings than the more conventional (and static) HDR10. For example, HDR10 supports a maximum image clarity of 1,000 nits for TVs. Dolby Vision can become much brighter – up to 10,000 nits.

The same applies to color accuracy. With HDR10 content creators can specify color using 10 bits of data, while Dolby Vision supports up to 12 bits. That spec may not seem like a big deal – after all, that’s just a 2-bit difference – but it makes a huge difference. With 10 bits you can choose from 1,024 shades of each primary color, giving you more than a billion possible colors. Again, that sounds huge until you realize that 12 bits give you 4,096 shades and a total of more than 68 billion colors.

If that sounds like overkill, when it comes to your TV, it is. At the moment there are no TVs you can buy that can display 10,000 nits of brightness or the 68 billion colors that Dolby Vision offers. Even the brightest TVs on the market tend to maximize with a brightness of 2,000 nits, and even the latest 8K OLED TV from LG offers no better support than 10-bit color. That said, TV technology is progressing very rapidly, so that the current Dolby Vision specifications will appear perfectly reasonable in another five years.

What about HDR10 +?

The HDR10 + format supported by Samsung is similar to Dolby Vision in the sense that it is also a dynamic format that can optimize screen images per scene. It has higher brightness and color depth support than the HDR10, but it doesn’t go as far as Dolby Vision in its specifications. In theory this means that you get better results with Dolby Vision, but for now the biggest difference between the two standards is availability.

There are currently few devices that support HDR10 + and even fewer content sources are available in HDR10 +, although this is starting to change. Thanks to the free licenses of the HDR10 + standard, we were able to see the tables running in the long term. If you are wondering about future support for these competing formats, keep this in mind: any device that currently supports Dolby Vision should also be able to support HDR10 + through a firmware upgrade. Moreover, manufacturers who choose to do this would cost little. The same does not apply to Dolby Vision, which adds licensing costs in addition to the costs for developing the firmware itself.

Which TVs support Dolby Vision?

Although Dolby Vision is more prominent than HDR10 +, not all new TVs are Dolby Vision compatible. A prominent brand that does not support it is Samsung, which is completely on HDR10 +.

Major brands that offer Dolby Vision include LG, TCL, Vizio and Sony, but support for Dolby Vision may vary from model to model. Read the full specifications for the model you are considering before you buy. If it works with Dolby Vision it will probably say and usually pretty prominent.

What else do I need for Dolby Vision?

A source of Dolby Vision video

In addition to a TV that is compatible with Dolby Vision (or other devices – some smartphones and tablets are now compatible with Dolby Vision), you need a source with Dolby Vision video. Many 4K Ultra HD Blu rays support Dolby Vision and video streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video offer a good selection of both Hollywood films and original series in the format. Disney + and Apple TV + both offer deep support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos – the company’s popular surround-sound audio format. Where you will not find Dolby Vision is TV broadcast. At present, HDR content from over-the-air channels is rare, and when available, uses HDR10 or HLG due to the lower bandwidth requirements of these HDR formats.

A device that is suitable for Dolby Vision

If you use a set-top box, game console or Blu-ray player for your streaming video content, it must also be compatible with Dolby Vision – not all of them. For example, Roku streaming devices such as the Roku Streaming Stick + only support HDR10. However, some Roku TVs, such as those from TCL, do support Dolby Vision. The Apple TV 4K supports Dolby Vision, but the Apple TV HD does not. Amazon’s 4K Fire TV Stick is one of the few devices that supports all four of the best HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision.

The older Nvidia Shield TV streamers do not support this, but the 2019 Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro do. Microsoft’s Xbox One S and One X support Dolby Vision since 2018, but you won’t find it on the standard Xbox One. PlayStations from Sony does not support Dolby Vision. Again, it pays to do your research.

Finally, if your chosen Dolby Vision device requires an HDMI cable (instead of the dongle style that can be connected directly to a TV), make sure you purchase an HDMI cable that is guaranteed to be compatible with Dolby Vision. Any cable with the “HDMI Premium Certified” label is ideal. Cables can work at a lower speed, but be prepared for the case that is not the case. The good news is that you can purchase Premium Certified HDMI cables for less than the price of an IMAX movie ticket.

A few gotchas

Sometimes, even if you do everything right, things still don’t work as planned. We have found cases where even if you have a Dolby Vision source, playback device and TV, you still do not get Dolby Vision. A recent example comes from Disney +, where some viewers were surprised to hear that despite a fully compatible installation, they still didn’t get Dolby Vision on their Xbox consoles. The reason? The Xbox Disney + app does not yet support Dolby Vision, although many titles on the service are labeled Dolby Vision.

Another issue you may have heard about also concerns Dolby Vision and Disney +. Some experts have difficulty with what The Mandalorian – an exclusive Disney + streaming show presented in Dolby Vision – looks like. They say that it looks too dark, and that even the brightest moments on the screen are not as bright as they would expect from a Dolby Vision title. Are they right?

As it turns out, yes and no. Yes, The Mandalorian looks dark. But it is not the fault of Dolby Vision or Disney + ‘s dealings with Dolby Vision. Instead, during the production process, the makers of the show chose to scale back to the clarity that Dolby Vision allows, to give the scenes a more gloomy tone. The key here is this: just because a movie or program is available in Dolby Vision, this does not mean that you will experience all possible colors from the Dolby Vision palette, or that your eyeballs will be scorched by the enormous brightness possibilities of the format.

Creators will still choose to use Dolby Vision to express their creative intent, and sometimes that can mean a more subdued approach.

What about Dolby Vision IQ?

At CES 2020, Dolby Labs debuted a new video technology called Dolby Vision IQ. You can see it as an improvement to Dolby Vision: using light sensors built into new Dolby Vision IQ TVs, the software can optimize Dolby Vision content based on the ambient light in your room. In this way Dolby Vision becomes even more dynamic: it changes the extra color and contrast information per scene and then changes it again based on your viewing conditions. Currently only LG and Panasonic support Dolby Vision IQ, but more manufacturers are expected soon.

So there you have – Dolby Vision fully explained. As the HDR landscape changes over time, we update this article with the latest changes, equipment, and support.

