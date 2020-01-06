What is DNC? Not really. What is that?

Loading...

Milwaukee City Skyline (Photo: Chelsey Lewis and Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

You know there are elections to come. You know, there are a bunch of Democratic candidates running. You heard that something called DNC will be in Milwaukee. You know what it is. Well, sort of.

Do not worry. You are not the only one with a vague idea of ​​what this DNC thing is, how it works and what to expect. Here are some answers to questions you didn’t even know how to ask:

What is DNC?

Which?

What?

There are two. More on that later.

Let’s start with the DNC arriving in Milwaukee: the National Democratic Convention.

This agreement will begin on July 13 and end on July 16. In the end, the Democratic candidate who will run against President Donald Trump will be named – effectively starting the race for two presidential candidates.

The Republicans will officially nominate their candidate a month later at their convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

By who?

The Democratic Party in each state chooses a number of people to represent the state at the national convention and vote for a specific candidate. These people are called delegates.

Important Democrats such as Congressmen, former governors and party leaders also attend the convention on behalf of the state to choose the presidential candidate, but fail to promise to vote for a candidate specific. They are called super-delegates, but according to the rules adopted last year, they will have less power than those they had in previous conventions.

Who else can go? Can I go?

It is unlikely that you will be granted a title to participate in the convention, which will be held primarily at the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

Delegates, journalists, volunteers, guest speakers, artists and staff are allowed inside the convention – but not all volunteers. A total of 50,000 people are expected to be part of the convention, but the gathering is not open to the public.

But there will be over 1,000 convention-related events that will be open to anyone wishing to attend and take place elsewhere.

What will the Republicans do?

Each party is honored during its convention, but the opposing party always tries to be heard also.

Republicans will host events to try to compare their views with Democrats, and they will be sure to note that Trump won Wisconsin in 2016, becoming the first Republican to take the Badger State since President Ronald Reagan was re-elected in 1984.

So what is the other DNC?

The National Democratic Committee. It is the body that organizes the convention, governs the Democratic Party and helps Democratic candidates to campaign. Its counterpart is the Republican National Committee, or RNC.

The DNC has members from each state and plans party strategies and political platforms.

How busy will Milwaukee be during the DNC?

Milwaukee will be crowded next summer and the traffic will give you a headache. Hotels will be full, bars and restaurants will be crowded, and many Milwaukee residents will earn extra money by listing their homes on Airbnb.

But if you have to drive anywhere, plan ahead. Delegates will remain throughout the region, including Chicago and Madison, and are sure to cause traffic delays.

Why is it important to be in Milwaukee?

Having the convention in Milwaukee means a lot of money will go to the city and state economy. This is why the plan to bring the convention to Wisconsin received strong support from former Governor Scott Walker and other Republicans.

“The money coming in is not red money, it’s not blue money, it’s green money and it’s good for Milwaukee and the people of Wisconsin,” said Walker said in March when Milwaukee landed at the convention.

Democrats hope the Milwaukee convention will also help them win the 2020 election after they narrowly went to Trump in 2016. Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate that year, did not visit Wisconsin after the April’s state primary and state opted for Republican Trump in the general election, a first for the GOP since Reagan.

By organizing their convention in Wisconsin, the Democrats are telling the country that they do not plan to neglect the state in 2020.

Why has the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel written so many stories about the DNC?

The Sentinel Journal mainly covers Milwaukee and Wisconsin and the convention is a great story – for both economy and state policy.

How can I volunteer?

Anyone wishing to volunteer during the convention can apply at www.milwaukee2020.com/volunteer. In recent weeks, some candidates have declared that they have heard nothing from the conference organizers. The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee indicates that more resources for volunteers will be available soon.

“In early 2020, the host committee will launch a volunteer portal so those who have registered can tell us more about themselves and their interests,” spokeswoman Hannah Mills said in an email to Sentinel Journal. “They will be able to select volunteer roles that match their interests, background and experience.”

