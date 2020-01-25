What is DNA phenotyping and how useful is it for the police?

A technique used to create an approximate likeness of the woman accused of killing a newborn baby in 2017 could be used more frequently in serious investigations by the Calgary police.

Known as DNA phenotyping, the process used the use of the baby’s genetic material – found dead two years ago in a Bowness Christmas Eve container – to predict the mother’s facial features.

It was the first time that Calgary police used DNA phenotyping during an investigation.

Following the arrest of 21-year-old Nina Albright for the death of the baby, Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta gave a second glance through hours of camera footage after 70 leads had dried up. The images allegedly show Albright a purchase consistent with someone who has just given birth.

Albright was accused of indignation about a dead human body and the failure to provide for the necessities of life. She is scheduled for court next on February 21.

A Facebook photo of Nina Albright, who was accused by the Calgary Police of indignation about a dead human body and the failure to provide for the necessities of life on Thursday.

The Calgary police used a DNA phenotype service to make this sketch, which they believe is a “close” match with Nina Albright, who was charged with the death of a newborn baby in 2017.

But Schiavetta also praised the use of the phenotype sketch, which was released to the public in February 2018.

“In this case, the phenotype was consistent with the physical characteristics of our accused,” he said Thursday and called it a “close” match with Albright.

“I would say that phenotyping is a regular course of the investigation process for the Calgary Police Service, especially in murder cases, and it is well used in North America.”

The sketch was generated by Parabon NanoLabs from Reston, Va, who began offering technology to police services in 2015. Since then, it has been used in nearly 500 cases, primarily in North America, according to Ellen Greytak, director of bioinformatics at Parabon.

“It’s really a whole new way to think about forensic DNA,” Greytak said.

“Where we really come in are those difficult cases where the police say:” I have exhausted my leads and I need some more information. “Many of the things we are working on do not have a description or are not sure about the description they have.”

Through technology, researchers analyze elements of a person’s DNA to determine certain physical traits that are often associated. Greytak said that this can tell them with a certain degree of confidence whether a person being searched by the police, for example, has a certain eye color.

Each property receives a measurement that demonstrates how accurate that prediction is.

A Facebook photo of Nina Albright.

“We can tell (police) who they are not looking for and that can be very useful when trying to restrict a suspect,” Greytak said.

“That can really help figure out which of their suspects they can eliminate or where should they start their investigation.”

Each sketch costs around $ 3,600, including laboratory work, analysis and a briefing on how to use the information.

But forensic expert Rockne Harmon, who once served as a public prosecutor at the O.J. Simpson murder case, said he has serious doubts about the usefulness of DNA phenotyping for the police.

“Scientists have expressed reservations about this,” says Harmon, who is based in California. “In my career I can never imagine a case where that information would have been useful.”

Harmon said it can be dangerous to award the technology when other forms of evidence often play a more vital role in an arrest.

“It is usually useless. Give (police) one of these sketches and if you do not know what the man looks like, how useful is such a sketch for an agent, unless he already has a video of the person in an incriminating context ? ” he said.

“Is one of those sketches going to help you choose someone from the face of the earth? I can’t imagine how unless there is a context. Context is the key. “

In the Calgary case, Harmon wondered how useful the phenotype would have been without the CCTV recordings that were central to Albright’s identification.

Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Murder Department informs the media on January 23, 2020 after Nina Albright was arrested and accused of indignation about a dead human body and the lack of living necessities.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

“When that evidence is provided, the sketch is irrelevant,” said Harmon.

“It’s great to say,” Look how great it is, “but if they had video before, that video was an important piece of information.”

Greytak said, however, that the phenotype sketch is not intended to be analyzed separately.

“It’s not a photo and it’s not meant to be a photo. It’s a description of that person, but the DNA doesn’t show their age, their weight, tattoos, how they wear their hair,” she said.

“It must be used with other research information. There won’t be just one person in the world who meets those predictions. It is not individually identifying, but if you look through a list of suspects and you have no description to continue, there will be many people who really do not live up to those predictions … You can focus on the people who match. “

