What is coronavirus? This is how it spread from China to the Midwest

Six Wisconsin students are being monitored for coronavirus after their return from China, and a Chicago woman has been diagnosed with the disease.

It may only be a matter of time before someone from Wisconsin becomes infected. Here are some basic facts that state residents should know.

What is the latest update for Coronavirus?

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a second U.S. case of the new coronavirus, this one in Chicago. Like the previous American coronavirus patient, who lives in Washington State, that of Chicago involves someone who went to Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in the eastern half of the country on the Yangtze River. In the latter case, a woman in her sixties was in China to take care of her father.

What is a coronavirus?

It is part of a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections. Most coronaviruses are not dangerous, but some can be fatal.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

There are four main coronaviruses that commonly circulate in the United States, causing cold symptoms in the nose and throat.

How was this new virus born?

The new coronavirus causes a respiratory illness characterized by pneumonia-like symptoms, including difficulty breathing. It started appearing in late December and is believed to come from the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, a so-called “wet market” where seafood and meat are sold alongside live animals. It is not uncommon for animals to be slaughtered in front of customers. The market was closed on January 1.

The disease is believed to have spread from animals to humans, and new cases – involving people who have not visited the market – suggest that the virus is now spreading from person to person. Because the virus is new, humans have not had the opportunity to develop immunity against it. Currently, there is no standard treatment or cure.

How many have been affected?

The World Health Organization announced on Friday that there were at least 846 confirmed cases, including 25 deaths. China has reported 830 cases. Officials said on Friday that 15 people had died from a coronavirus in Wuhan, leaving 41 people dead.

A multitude of Asian countries have confirmed cases: Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, Thailand and Singapore. As in the United States, two cases have been confirmed in France.

How is the new coronavirus spread?

The virus is thought to spread through close contact, such as coughing or sneezing, with an infected person.

Has the disease affected Wisconsin?

At the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, half a dozen students are under surveillance – not because they showed symptoms of the new virus, but as a precaution because they all live on campus together and have just returned from China, where at least two live in Wuhan.

How can people protect themselves?

Advice from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention includes hand washing after coughing, sneezing, using the toilet, preparing food, or contacting animals or people with symptoms of illness. In general, people are advised to avoid approaching people who appear sick.

