What is congenital rubella syndrome as seen on Call the Midwife

As always, series nine of Call the Midwife has delved into a wide range of rare and difficult medical conditions, with diseases such as obstetric fistulas and hemochromatosis being the focus of earlier episodes.

In episode six, the spotlight shines on congenital rubella syndrome, with a true heartbreaking storyline in which the newborn baby boy Warren van Maureen dies shortly after his birth due to the rare condition.

What is congenital rubella syndrome?

Simply put, congenital rubella syndrome is a serious disease that can only occur in infants, first discovered in 1941.

As we see in this week’s episode, there are a number of symptoms, including normally at least one of eye disorders (including blindness), hearing damage, and congenital heart disease.

Normally, a baby with the disease will show a combination of these symptoms, with other indicators such as spleen, liver or bone marrow problems, brain damage, low birth weight, and skin lesions.

What is the connection with German measles?

German measles is another name for the viral rubella infection, and a child is only born with congenital rubella syndrome if their mother contracted this virus during her pregnancy.

A baby whose mother gets German measles during the first trimester of pregnancy is most at risk – but the condition can also develop in the fetuses during the second trimester.

Rubella causes a red rash on the body, while fever and swollen lymph nodes are also common symptoms.

The symptoms can be subtle and the virus is generally fairly mild – that is why Maureen did not realize that she had had German measles during her pregnancy.

Can congenital rubella syndrome be treated?

Unfortunately, there is no cure for the syndrome, although specific symptoms can be treated.

The best way to end congenital rubella syndrome is to prevent it from happening in the first place by vaccinating yourself for rubella – women who are already pregnant should under no circumstances receive the vaccination because it is a live virus.

Fortunately, most children in the UK now receive the BMR vaccination (mumps, measles, rubella) and as such congenital rubella syndrome is extremely rare – between 2002 and 2011 there were only eight cases across the country.

Is it always fatal?

No. Although Maureen’s child died tragically this week, the extent to which it is fatal depends on the severity of the symptoms.

In some cases, infants will be born with malformations and brain damage, but they can still get older than children – although they will live with the condition for life.

More information is available via the NHS.

Call the Midwife takes place on BBC One on Sunday at 8 p.m.