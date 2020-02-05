What is brewing 2.5

Good morning!

Took my son Marko out for pizza and received an email with the photo you see at the top. It has been mailed through Jim Luxbacher, a teammate of mine from the Baldwin Blitz deck hockey team from forever, and those are the most of us out there celebrating a perfect season: 14-0, including back-to-back best-of-three sweeps in the playoffs.

If I told you the impact that photo had on me, you might lose a lot of respect for me. Tore me to pieces. For a few hours I was a mess. Because … man, I miss that. Not a day goes by that I don’t do that.

In general, I am not someone who sticks to the past. I live in the now as much as possible. But when it comes to playing, coaching, referee, everything I enjoyed so much in Penn Hills. And if I could jump into a time machine for a single activity, I would do so in a heartbeat.

What’s more, I would do with those guys up there. I have to give you their names: next to me, from left to right, are Jim himself, Tom Moran, Freddy Cochran and John Scafuri. Are kneeling Ed Cleary and our captain, Mike Moran. Is on the ground Jeff Lavorgna. My forever winger, Bill Constantin and our goalkeeper, Tom Tarasovich, are not shown. (Tom claims he was going to get more beer.)

Must bring everyone back together. Just have to.

• I am flying to Florida today for two purposes, the first covering both Penguins games there this week – Tampa and Sunrise – and the other spending a few days with the Pirates at the opening of spring training. As a result, I’m going to postpone the next Grind until tomorrow morning, because then I do eight in a row.

• We can only do Java later in the week. She who is the boss is out of town for business and she is the only one who can produce it.

• The Penguins are returning to Tampa today at 2:00 PM prior to their game there tomorrow against the Lightning. Dave Molinari is already here, and I’ll be with him tomorrow. All our hockey coverage can be found on our team page.

• Pitt today faces Notre Dame in South Bend at 6:31 PM where Hunter Homistek will be present. All our basketball coverage can be found on our team page.

• Exclusive for Dale Lolley interview with Troy Polamalu in Miami, one in which Troy finally talked about his retirement and alienation from the Steelers, is up 340,543 pageviews from 11:30 am Tuesday. That is by far the highest figure in the five-plus-year history of our site. All our football coverage can be found on our team page.

• Alex Stumpf continues to pump quality content on the Pirate. All our baseball coverage can be found on our team page.

• Since I informed readers that I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes more than a year ago, some of you have been kind enough to occasionally ask for health updates. On Monday I went to this front for my first major check in more than a year. The central figure for measuring blood sugar, called A1C, is considered ideal if it is lower than 7.0 and mine at 6.0. If it was at 5.7, I would not be considered diabetes at all. All other tests went just as well. I do not play down the situation. Not at all. It must be taken drop-dead seriously. But I take the drop-dead seriously, and as a result my health has never been better.

