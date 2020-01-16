BOSTON — Hello!

I’m here to cover the Penguins tonight against the Bruins, and Taylor Haase will travel to Detroit to take the second leg of their straight game tomorrow against the Red Wings.

As Taylor entered our NHL coverage, she also started traveling. Which in this business can be a big deal in that it represents a big part of the battle to do the right job. There are a lot of logistics, little things and unforeseen developments – most of which are unwanted – that go along with it and make it difficult. During a trip, reporting and writing ends up feeling like a small part of the battle.

To everyone’s surprise, Taylor does it like she does everything. And later this month, she will cover her first NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis, as well as the skills competition and all that is part of the event.

To no other surprise, she will do just fine.

• I have a new daily Grind, and it is run by hockey, but it also offers many other rates.

• Thank you all, speaking for me, for the wonderful response to Matt Sunday letter yesterday. Also to anyone’s surprise.

• The Penguins face the Bruins today at 7:08 pm here at TD Garden. I have this. All our hockey coverage is on our team page.

• Pitt has a media availability today at 3:15 pm at the Petersen Events Center. Hunter Homistek will be there. All of our basketball coverage is on our team page.

• The Steelers are finished, but Dale Lolley produced a ton of material yesterday from the Rooney complex. All our football coverage is on our team page.

• The Pirates continue to make a little news every day. Alex Stumpf is there. All of our baseball coverage is on our team page.

• Also, Alex and I have an all-baseball Java for you today:

• I will be appearing weekly on 105.9 the X with Mark Madden today, 5:30 pm, by phone from TD Garden.

• Starting at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, more than 10 weeks after the Panthers coverage was announced to have returned, we sold 923 H2P subscriptions toward our goal of 1,000, including no yesterday on the heels of Bill kaper, a longtime subscriber living in Columbus, Ohio, promising to match – one for one – each of the finals 160 subscriptions that we sell.

• We have finished with the whimsical level, and therefore, we have finished with the brick. If you bought one between December 1 and December 31, here’s how to get the other: Send your mailing address to Help@DKPittsburghSports.com, using the email to which your subscription is attached. At the end of January, we will stop posting Bricks forever. The only way to distribute them after that will be in person at the meetings. Thanks again to everyone who signed up!

