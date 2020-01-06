What is Baby Yoda's name?

Loading...

New details on Baby Yoda have appeared even though “The Mandalorian” is on hiatus, and many of them have to deal with the creature’s name and origins.

What happened: Jon Favreau, the showrunner of “The Mandalorian,” recently said in an interview with USA Today that Baby Yoda is not actually a baby version of Yoda.

Favreau: “The chronology of the series takes place after” Return of the Jedi “. And fans of the original trilogy will remember that Yoda not only dies, but actually disappears. So Yoda exists as a Force Ghost.”

"The chronology of the series takes place after" Return of the Jedi ". And fans of the original trilogy will remember that Yoda not only dies, but actually disappears. So Yoda exists as a Force Ghost." Favreau: Baby Yoda has the nickname "because there is no name for the species Yoda. It's the easiest, shortest and most hashtagable way to identify this character, identified in the episode as "The Child." "

Real name: “Mandalorian” director Taika Waititi said Baby Yoda had a real name but wouldn’t reveal it, according to New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan.

Waititi: “I’ll wait for Favreau to tell me.”

I also asked Taika about Baby Yoda, since he led the MANDALORIAN finale. "His name is not Baby Yoda!" Taika insisted. There is no name yet to be revealed, and Taika knows this but will not hint. "I'll wait for Favreau to tell me."

Is Baby Yoda related to Yoda ?: Favreau said there may be more details to come on this issue, according to USA Today.

Favreau: “Well, now you’re getting into spoilers. I can’t say. But there are a lot of theories about it.”

Next: Baby Yoda – or The Child – will return in season 2 of “The Mandalorian”, with other characters from the Skywalker saga.