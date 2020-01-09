What is at the top of the list in 2019?

Loading...

The essentials: Bitdefender’s antivirus option may be less well known in the antivirus and security software world, but has received multiple awards for its antivirus engine. Some sources have even found a 100% success rate in detecting viruses and malware, although the mileage will vary depending on the viruses involved. Slightly cheaper than its competitors, it is a strong start for a company that is better known than the average consumer in tech-savvy markets.

What it offers: Speed ​​is one of the best things about Bitdefender Total Security 2019 for Mac. It scans thousands of your files in seconds. A full scan takes just a few minutes. The option to scan certain locations, such as your Mac’s system library, is also an option that streamlines your experience. Nobody wants to wait for a full virus scan, so it’s refreshing to see how Bitdefender can get ahead or offer practical alternatives.

In addition, you can quickly search for malware in various archives and common file types such as PDF or ZIP, thus expanding your options. A scanner called an autopilot that’s always up and running keeps an eye on things when you don’t want to do anything manually, even though this doesn’t mean scheduling.

Functions of the Security Suite are also included, e.g. B. an adware blocker, anti-phishing detection for websites and backup protection for your Time Machine backups.

The price: Bitdefender Total Security 2019 for Mac currently costs $ 49.99 for five devices in the first year. It works across platforms and is therefore ideal if you have additional Macs, smartphones (Android or iOS) or PCs that need to be protected.