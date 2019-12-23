What is Android Auto? | Digital trends

Loading...

Google, Apple and car companies are currently in a ruthless triple battle for control over your dashboard. Automakers generally prefer motorists to use their car's own infotainment software, but rival technical giants offer alternatives that are sometimes better packaged and more intuitive. Google's own infotainment standard is called Android Auto.

What is Android Auto, however? In essence, technology makes driving safer by minimizing distractions, at least according to Google and the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. Like Apple CarPlay, it was developed to encourage motorists to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. Ready to try it? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What does Android Auto do?

Android Auto takes the functions that you like to your Android smartphone and places them directly in the dashboard of your car. Handy, right? It displays information on a familiar, easy-to-use interface with maps that you can swipe out of the way, readable menus & large icons.

The system received an important update earlier this year that brought a new darker theme, updated app launcher layout and a more intuitive interface in general.

One of the best parts of Android Auto is the navigation system powered by Google Maps, which provides step-by-step directions and automatically finds an alternative route if it detects heavy traffic. It also ports stored destinations from your phone, so you don't manually enter the address for & # 39; Home & # 39 ;, & # 39; Work & # 39; or enter your favorite watering place. The software also gives motorists on-demand access to millions of songs and podcasts, lets them surf the internet and keeps them connected via phone calls and messages.

All the above functions also respond to simple voice commands. You can say "OK, Google, play The Offspring" or "OK, Google, what is the capital of Australia?" Heck, you can even ask: "OK, Google, what is Android Auto?" With voice commands you can answer messages using speech-to-text technology. Don't worry if your car is not equipped with speech recognition technology, because the features of Android Auto are accessible via the touchscreen in your car. Please note that the screen of your smartphone is locked when Android Auto is active, although you can swipe to unlock it when it is safe to do this.

Google Assistant integration uses intelligent voice control to help drivers keep their hands on the wheel. Fluent, precise two-way conversations are possible with the assistant's artificial intelligence-driven technology, and all your favorite apps also come along for the ride.

Speaking of Android, it works with a large number of third-party apps, including Waze, Pandora, iHeart Radio, Skype, WhatsApp and Spotify. However, vehicle settings are not part of Android Auto, so the driver must close the application to adjust the climate control, scroll through radio stations or select a different driving mode. That said, Google is currently working with car manufacturers to create new Android-based infotainment systems where all of these functions can be accessed from one location.

Which phones are compatible with Android Auto?

Now that you know what Android Auto is, we are investigating which devices and vehicles can use the Google software. Phones with Android OS version 9 or lower must download a separate free Android Auto app from the Google Play Store, but phones with Android 10 have the built-in functionality. Any phone with Android 5.0 and higher with an active data plan can run Android Auto.

To connect to the car, the phone must have a working USB port, but the latest Android phones from Samsung and others can support wireless Android Auto connections if the vehicle can.

Which cars are compatible with Android Auto?

Dozens of new cars are compatible with Android Auto. However, keep in mind that some manufacturers charge buyers extra for the feature and others choose not to offer it at cheaper equipment levels.

Cars that are compatible with Android are the most members of the Mercedes-Benz line-up, each nameplate in the Cadillac portfolio, plus numerous Chevrolet, Kia, Honda, Volvo and Volkswagen models . Finding an Android Car-compatible car should not be a problem, whether you are looking for a cheap hatchback, a robust SUV or a high-end sports car. The complete list can be found on the Android Auto website.

Lexus and parent company Toyota have resisted Android Auto for years due to safety and privacy concerns, but both have changed their minds. Various 2020 models – including the Tacoma, the Sequoia, the Tundra, the 4Runner and the RX – are compatible with Android Auto. We expect that the list will continue to grow in the coming months and years. BMW and Porsche are still Android-free, but Porsche told Digital Trends that this could change soon.

Finding a used car that is compatible with Android Auto can be a bit difficult because it took a while for car manufacturers to let Google into the cab. Hyundai, Kia and Chevrolet were one of the first companies to build Android Auto-compatible cars after the software became available in early 2015. If they are not to your taste, aftermarket manufacturers such as Kenwood, Panasonic, Pioneer and Sony offer Android Auto-compatible head units.

Drivers can bypass compatibility issues by downloading Android Auto and using it as a stand-alone application. Simply launch the software and attach your smartphone to your windshield or dashboard. It offers the same functions regardless of whether it is displayed on the touchscreen of a car or on a smartphone. With this solution anyone can use Android Auto in a 2019 BMW 3-series, a classic Mini, a Ford model T from 1908 or everything in between.

