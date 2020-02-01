What is an SSD? | Digital trends

Solid-state drives or SSDs are a modern computing miracle. They ensure that systems start up faster, games load faster and that surfing the Internet, working or other activities on a PC or Mac is faster and faster. If you don’t have one in your system yet, miss it – they’re so much faster than hard drives.

But what is an SSD? We’ll walk you through everything you need to know about SSDs and why you shouldn’t buy a PC without one.

What is a solid state drive?

Solid-state drives work differently than conventional hard drives. While hard drives with rotating disks access information, SSDs store data on flash memory chips, similar to smartphones, USB sticks or slimline tablets. All of these memory chips can be accessed at the same time, which greatly simplifies access to this information at high speed, since the drive does not have to wait for a disk to rotate in the right place to find the information.

The lack of moving parts makes it a solid state.

For this reason, SSDs are built differently and are available in different shapes and sizes. However, they are more expensive to manufacture, and even if prices fall, in 2020 they will remain more than twice as expensive as hard drives with comparable capacity. Especially for the fastest and largest SSDs.

SSD advantages

External SSDs are also becoming increasingly popular.

From high-end gaming PCs to entry-level laptops, solid-state drives are widely used for a reason. They offer a number of advantages over conventional hard disk space and embedded flash memory (eMMC).

No moving parts: The big problem with moving parts in hard drives is that they lead to a major failure. This means that if one of the moving parts breaks, the entire drive becomes unusable. This makes hard drives vulnerable to fall damage and wear over time. Solid-state drives have their own life limits, but are generally more durable and reliable because no moving parts are damaged and no drive motor can be damaged. As a result, SSDs are great for portable external drives that may be subject to stricter use and handling.

Speed: SSDs can write or read data at incredible speed compared to HDDs and even eMMCs. They have much faster read and write speeds – useful for transferring large blocks of data. What is more important, however, is that the random access times are not microseconds, but microseconds. That’s why SSD systems boot up so quickly, games load so quickly, and systems based on SSD technology feel lightning-fast and responsive.

Mobility: SSDs are smaller and lighter than previous drives. In this way, ultra-thin laptops, tablets and other mobile devices can be created today. The thinnest SSDs are only millimeters wide and only a few inches long. This makes them ideal for the smallest high-speed devices.

Low failure rates: After years of development, SSDs function far less often than HDDs, and they keep their speed throughout their lifespan. This is due to widespread material improvements and features such as ECC or error-correcting code that keep SSDs on the right track.

Size and design: SSDs can come in many different shapes and sizes, depending on how many chips they have and how these chips are arranged. They fit into a graphics card slot, 2.5-inch drive bays and M.2 slots. There is an SSD for almost every occasion, and that makes it much more versatile than other types of storage.

Longer lifespan: Each SSD has a lifespan that is limited by the wear and tear of the drive’s ability to properly store the electrical charges supplied to it. The lifespan is usually expressed in terabytes that can be written to the drive before the flash cells deteriorate. This can be a decade or more for a typical buyer. Research has shown that SSDs not only last longer than hard drives, but also longer than experts expect.

Types of SSD

SSDs come in a variety of shapes and sizes, which can affect their speed, storage capacity, and even thermal performance.

SATA III: SATA III is the latest evolution of an older connection option that works with both HDD and SSD. This was very useful during the transition from HDD to SSD, as hard drive compatible motherboards could then work with the new standard. It is still the most common in modern SSDs, but by far the slowest at around 550 Mbps. The drive is also connected to the motherboard via a SATA cable, which creates additional clutter.

PCIe: The PCIe slot (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) is usually used for graphics cards and additional cards such as USB ports and sound cards. However, there are now PCIe SSDs that can use the entire additional bandwidth for extremely fast data transfers. The latest generation of PCIe 4.0 drives, first introduced on AMD’s X570 motherboards, offer sequential read speeds of up to 5,000 Mbit / s and write speeds of up to 4,400 Mbit / s. Their prices are often more than twice that of their SATA colleagues, and all of these additional bandwidths don’t always mean a big difference in actual usage.

Pattern 2: As the smallest SSD drive, M.2 drives can use SATA or NVMe controllers (which can be a bit confusing), so speeds can vary between two extremes. However, in terms of physical size, M.2 drives are tiny. They have a short pin connector and are usually flat on a motherboard, which makes them extremely flat. However, their compact design can make them very hot, especially for the fastest drives. Therefore, they are often equipped with heat sinks or heat distributors such as RAM.

NVMe: Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) is the underlying interface through which almost all PCI Express and M.2 SSDs can transfer data to and from the host system. Combined with one of these physical interfaces, it enables the fastest speeds and is exactly what you want when looking for the memory with the best capacity.

