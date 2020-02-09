What is a recommendation worth? Hard to say, but local officials still give them: NPR

Many politicians are skeptical of the power of their support, but that doesn’t slow the pace of announcements ahead of Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire.







In the old days of American politics, one party leader could have a firm grip on state politics, and their approval could make or break a political candidate. Those days are gone, but the presidential hopefuls of 2020 still want these local notes. Jack Rodolico explains why on New Hampshire Public Radio’s “Stranglehold” podcast.

JACK RODOLICO, BYLINE: New Hampshire’s longest-serving senator is a Democrat. He is 81 years old. And his office is covered with photos, pictures that show a thin line between his personal and political life.

LOU D’ALLESANDRO: My wife, daughter John Kennedy when he announced the presidency in Manchester, N.H.

RODOLICO: His name is Lou D’Allesandro. And on the walls of his office you can see photos of him with powerful people – people with whom one might be so unfriendly in the national political food chain.

D’ALLESANDRO: I pinch myself all the time. I go into this building, pinch myself and say I’m a New Hampshire state senator. How good will it be How good will it be I am a lucky guy.

RODOLICO: How lucky is a guy? Think about it. Former President Bill Clinton personally called D’Allesandro once and asked him to support Hillary Clinton when she ran for the presidency.

HILLARY CLINTON: Lou D’Allesandro has been a friend of mine for a long time, and I thank him very much for his support and friendship. Thanks, Lou.

RODOLICO: In the Senate, D’Allesandro represents part of Manchester, the largest city in New Hampshire. It is a bevy of voters in the first state. And aspiring democratic hopefuls are looking for him to assert himself in front of these voters.

D’ALLESANDRO: It is an honor to introduce you to my friend, Senator John Edwards.

It is an honor and privilege for me to introduce the United States Senator from Delaware, Joseph Biden.

RODOLICO: This time D’Allesandro recommended Biden. So it’s worth asking: Can D’Allesandro cast votes on the first day?

JOSH ROGERS, BYLINE: I think it’s an open question what local memos have ever meant for presidential campaigns.

RODOLICO: This is my colleague here at NHPR, Josh Rogers. He is a political reporter who is now reporting on his fifth presidential election. According to Josh, campaigns in 2020 will have all kinds of digital tools – tools that reach far more voters than a speech by a local politician. And that leaves a more interesting question on the table. If the campaigns don’t get much from these endorsements, what do the local endorsements get?

ROGERS: There is a very well known Democratic Party activist who, as I understand it, kept a moldy biscuit away from a Christmas party they attended at their kitchen counter in the White House.

RODOLICO: That – that’s a real thing. There are many politicians in New Hampshire whose offices and homes are filled with little memorabilia from presidents, although as far as we know there was only one with a moldy biscuit from the White House.

Rogers: Moldy – it’s made of plastic. I think it is, in a way, a symbol of our political culture, which values ​​access to people who stand for the President or people who become the President and who really leave him there.

RODOLICO: It is an exhilarating experience to be personally wooed by people who want to become president. Here is the state representative Kristina Schultz.

KRISTINA SCHULTZ: Yes. Phone calls, emails – When I was in the hospital this summer, I got an SMS from one of the candidates. That was very nice.

RODOLICO: It’s nice, but it’s not always an ego boost. Here is the state representative Bob Backus about what recommendations he makes for presidential campaigns.

Bob Backus: Frankly, not much.

RODOLICO: Local politicians still agree. Democratic presidential campaigns repeatedly flood the inboxes of political reporters with long lists of notes. But do you know who you won’t find on any of these lists? This woman.

EVA CASTILLO: We are mostly used only as a face.

RODOLICO: Eva Castillo – she is an immigration activist. It has supported presidential candidates in the past. But she says that she felt used by the campaigns as a sign.

CASTILLO: And that’s why I don’t personally support anyone because I’m not the sign of anyone.

RODOLICO: State representative Gerri Cannon has similar concerns, but still sees the power in her support as a transgender politician. She approved Senator Cory Booker.

GERRI CANNON: I said I don’t want them to overuse me as a transgender representative. On the other hand, I know that is important. There are transgender people who need to know that they can stand up for a candidate.

RODOLICO: What do local politicians get from approving a presidential candidate? Maybe they raise a topic that is close to their heart. Maybe they’re just flattered. I brought it all back to Senator Lou D’Allesandro. I asked him, what does he get for his support?

D’ALLESANDRO: I have a great wife. I have a great family. What else can I ask for? What else could you give me that I don’t have?

RODOLICO: I mean, how do you rate your time with the most powerful people in American politics?

For NPR News, I’m Jack Rodolico in Concord, N.H.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: And he had help telling this story about Josh Rogers and Casey McDermott from NHPR. You are part of the team that produces the podcast “Stranglehold”.

