What is a hemangioma? Call the birthmark birthmark explained

So far, Call the Midwife has treated nine obstetric fistulas and histoplasmosis and hemochromatosis in series – and before episode five we dive back into the medical dictionary and look at “hemangioma.”

That is the word that Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann) is used to describe a bright red mark on the forehead of a newborn baby, which causes quite a lot of stress with the first time father Ronald Mallen (Karl Davies) and mother Aileen (Carla Langley).

If you want to know more, you must know the following …

What is a hemangioma?

A bright red birthmark, popularly known as a “strawberry mark”.

It may be the current birth, in which case it is a ‘congenital hemangioma’ and has already reached its maximum size, or – as we see in Call the Midwife – it may be an ‘infantile hemangioma’ that occurs in the first weeks of the the baby’s life and then continues to grow.

The birthmark consists of extra blood vessels that form a lump under the skin. Technically, it is a form of “benign (non-cancerous) vascular tumor.”

An infantile hemangioma begins as a flat red spot and then becomes larger and often becomes a raised, spongy, rubbery-looking bump. It is usually located on the face, neck, scalp, chest or back.

Over time, the hemangioma usually reaches its maximum size and then fades away. Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) notes: “Haemangiomas usually develop only a few days or weeks after a baby is born, but often grow rapidly in the first three months. It is unusual for hemangiomas to grow after the age of six up to 10 months, when most of them have a ‘rest period’ and begin to shrink. “

Is infantile hemangioma dangerous?

Treatment is usually not necessary and the birthmark usually fades over time. The hemangioma of a baby often disappears at the age of five and usually disappears at the age of 10, although some leave a discolored spot on the skin or a slight raised bump.

Doctors will follow the hemangioma, but it is only a problem if it bleeds, forms a sore spot or becomes infected – or if the lump disturbs the sight or breathing of the child (for example, if it is on an eyelid).

What causes hemangioma?

According to GOSH: “We do not know the cause completely, but there are indications that some cases can arise from placenta very early in pregnancy.”

How often does this birthmark occur?

Quite common! About one in ten babies has a hemangioma.

Call the Midwife takes place on BBC One on Sunday at 8 p.m.