What is a corona virus? | WIRED

Our internal Know-It-Alls answer questions about your interactions with technology.

Question: What is a corona virus?

Coronaviruses are a family of hundreds of viruses that can cause fever, respiratory problems and sometimes also gastrointestinal symptoms. The new 2019 coronavirus, which is probably why you are reading this now, is one of the seven members of this family known to infect humans, and the third in the last three decades to jump from animals to humans. The new coronavirus, a pneumonia-like disease, has caused a global health emergency, made more than 31,000 people worldwide ill and has killed nearly 650 so far.

Coronaviruses are divided into four genes: alpha, beta, gamma, and delta. These small invaders are zoonotic, meaning they can spread from animals to humans; Gamma and delta coronaviruses primarily infect birds, while alpha and beta usually occur in mammals.

Researchers first isolated human coronaviruses in the 1960s and were considered fairly mild for a long time. Usually, if you have a corona virus, you would get a cold. But the most famous corona viruses are the ones that jumped from animals to humans. In 2003 they switched from bats to humans and caused the sudden acute pandemic of respiratory syndrome —SARS. And it happened again in 2012 with the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or MERS.

Coronaviruses consist of one strip of RNA and that genetic material is surrounded by a membrane strewn with small spike proteins. (Under a microscope, those proteins stick in a ring around the top of the virus, giving it the name – “corona” is Latin for “crown.”) When the virus enters the body, those spike proteins attach to it Host cells and the virus inject that RNA into the nucleus of the cell and hijack the replication equipment there to make more virus. Contamination follows.

The severity of that infection depends on a few factors. One is to which part of the body the virus clings. Less severe types of coronavirus, such as those that cause the common cold, tend to attach to cells higher in the airways – places such as your nose or throat. But their gnarly family members attach themselves to the lungs and bronchi, causing more serious infections. For example, the MERS virus binds to a protein located in the lower respiratory tract and gastrointestinal tract, so that the virus not only causes respiratory problems, but often also causes kidney failure.

The other that contributes to the severity of the infection are the proteins that the virus produces. Different genes mean different proteins; more virulent coronaviruses can have spike proteins better in sounding on human cells. Some coronaviruses produce proteins that can ward off the immune system, and when patients have to build even greater immune responses, they get sicker.

Question: Where does the new corona virus from 2019 come from and how does it spread?

The first cases were identified at the end of 2019 in Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province, when hospitals began to see patients with severe pneumonia. Like MERS and SARS, the new 2019 coronavirus appears to have originated in bats, but it is unclear how the virus jumped from bats to humans or where the first infections occurred. Pathogens often travel through an intermediary ‘animal reservoir’ – bats infect the animals and people come into contact with a product from that animal. That can be milk or undercooked meat, or even mucus, urine or faeces. For example, MERS moved to humans via camels and SARS came via civet cats that were sold at a live animal market in Guangzhou, China.

Scientists don’t know why some coronaviruses have made that leap, others don’t. It is possible that the viruses did not reach the animals that people deal with, or that the viruses do not have the correct spike proteins so that they cannot attach to our cells. It is also possible that these jumps occur more often than anyone realizes, but they do not cause serious reactions, so no one notices.

.