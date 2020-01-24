What is 5G The Next-Gen network explained

It is almost a decade in the making, but 5G is finally becoming a reality. Carriers started rolling out fixed 5G to select cities a few years ago, and mobile 5G has already appeared in cities across the country, with a much more extensive rollout expected this year.

That said, it seems that there are more questions about 5G than there are answers. Some people wonder what 5G is and if they will ever see it in their city, while others are more interested in 5G smartphones. And of course there is a discussion about which courier will have the best 5G service.

You have questions, we have answers. Here is everything you need to know about 5G.

See also: The latest news about 5G

What is 5G

Before we explain how 5G works, it’s probably a good idea to explain what 5G is. There are many details that we will talk about later in this post, but here is a brief introduction.

5G is the next generation mobile broadband that will eventually replace or at least increase your 4G LTE connection. With 5G you can see exponentially higher download and upload speeds. Latency, or the time it takes for devices to communicate with wireless networks, will also decrease dramatically.

How does 5G work?

Now that we know what 5G is, it’s a good idea to understand how it works because it differs from traditional 4G LTE. First, let’s have the spectrum.

Spectrum

GSMA / ITU

Unlike LTE, 5G works on three different spectrum bands. While this may not seem important, it has a dramatic effect on your daily use.

Low band spectrum can also be described as sub 1 GHz spectrum. It is the primary band used by airlines in the US for LTE and the bandwidth is almost empty. While low-band spectrum offers a large coverage area and wall penetration, there is a major drawback: peak data rates will come to around 100 Mbps.

T-Mobile is the most important player when it comes to low-band spectrum. The courier picked up an enormous amount of 600 MHz spectrum at a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) auction in 2017 and uses it to rapidly expand his national 5G network.

Mid-band spectrum offers higher speeds and lower latency than low-band. However, it does not penetrate buildings as effectively as the low band spectrum. Expect peak speeds of up to 1 Gbps on the mid-band spectrum.

Sprint has most of the unused mid-band spectrum in the US. The provider uses Huge MIMO to improve the penetration and coverage area on the midband. Massive MIMO groups multiple antennas on a single box and on a single cell tower to create multiple simultaneous rays to different users. Sprint will also use bundling to strengthen the 5G service on the middle band. This sends a single targeted signal to every user in the cell, and systems that use it monitor every user to make sure they have a consistent signal.

High band spectrum is what delivers the highest performance for 5G, but with major shortcomings. It is often referred to as mmWave. High-band spectrum can offer peak speeds of up to 10 Gbps and has extremely low latency. The main disadvantage of high band is that it has a low coverage area and that the penetration into the building is poor.

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon all roll out high-band spectrum. 5G coverage for carriers will help LTE as they work on building national networks. Because high-band spectrum bids build penetration and coverage area for high speed, it will rely on many small cells. These are low-power base stations that cover small geographical areas and can be combined with beamforming to enhance coverage.

How fast is 5G?

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bR5BLbCL4no (/ embed)

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is a specialized agency at the United Nations that develops technical standards for communication technologies and establishes rules for the use of radio spectrum and telecommunications. In 2012, the ITU created a program called “IMT for 2020 and beyond” (IMT-2020) to investigate and establish minimum requirements for 5G. After years of work, the agency has prepared a draft report with 13 minimum requirements for 5G in 2017.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MxNAon5hos (/ embed)

After the ITU established the minimum requirements for 5G, the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), a collaboration of organizations for telecommunication standards, started to work on the preparation of standards for 5G. 3GPP completed its non-independent (NSA) specifications in December 2017, and followed its independent specifications (SA) in June 2018.

Both the NSA and SA standards share the same specifications, but NSA uses existing LTE networks for deployment, while SA will use a next-generation core network. Carriers start with the NSA specification, which means that you fall back on 4G LTE in a non-5G environment.

The standards of 3GPP closely match the performance objectives of IMT-2020 and are somewhat complex, but here is a general overview:

Peak data rate: 5G offers considerably higher data rates. Peak data rates can hit 20Gbps downlink and 10Gbps uplink per mobile base station. Note that that is not the speed that you would experience with 5G (unless you have a special connection) – it is the speed that is shared by all users on the cell.

5G offers considerably higher data rates. Peak data rates can hit 20Gbps downlink and 10Gbps uplink per mobile base station. Note that that is not the speed that you would experience with 5G (unless you have a special connection) – it is the speed that is shared by all users on the cell. Real-world speeds: Although the peak data rates for 5G sound pretty impressive, the actual rates are not the same. The specification requires download speeds of 100 Mbps users and upload speeds of 50 Mbps.

Although the peak data rates for 5G sound pretty impressive, the actual rates are not the same. The specification requires download speeds of 100 Mbps users and upload speeds of 50 Mbps. Waiting time: Latency, the time required for data to travel from one point to another, should ideally be 4 milliseconds and 1 millisecond for use situations that require the highest speed. Consider, for example, remote operations.

Latency, the time required for data to travel from one point to another, should ideally be 4 milliseconds and 1 millisecond for use situations that require the highest speed. Consider, for example, remote operations. efficiency: Radio interfaces must be energy efficient when in use and fall into energy efficient mode when they are not being used. Ideally, a radio should be able to switch to an energy-efficient state within 10 milliseconds when it is no longer in use.

Radio interfaces must be energy efficient when in use and fall into energy efficient mode when they are not being used. Ideally, a radio should be able to switch to an energy-efficient state within 10 milliseconds when it is no longer in use. Spectral efficiency: Spectral efficiency is “the optimized use of spectrum or bandwidth so that the maximum amount of data can be transmitted with the least transfer errors.” 5G should have slightly improved spectral efficiency over LTE, with a downlink of 30 bits / Hz and 15 bits / Hz uplink.

Spectral efficiency is “the optimized use of spectrum or bandwidth so that the maximum amount of data can be transmitted with the least transfer errors.” 5G should have slightly improved spectral efficiency over LTE, with a downlink of 30 bits / Hz and 15 bits / Hz uplink. Mobility: With 5G, base stations must support movements from 0 to 310 mph. This basically means that the base station must operate over different antenna movements, even on a high-speed train. Although it is easily done on LTE networks, such mobility can be a challenge on new millimeter wave networks.

With 5G, base stations must support movements from 0 to 310 mph. This basically means that the base station must operate over different antenna movements, even on a high-speed train. Although it is easily done on LTE networks, such mobility can be a challenge on new millimeter wave networks. Connection density: 5G should be able to support many more connected devices than LTE. The default status 5G should be able to support 1 million connected devices per square kilometer. That is a huge number that takes into account the range of devices that power the Internet of Things (IoT).

What can 5G do?

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=471Nus2zPnI (/ embed)

Improve broadband

The shift to 5G will undoubtedly change the way we deal with technology on a daily basis, but it is also an absolute necessity if we want to continue using mobile broadband.

Carriers have almost no LTE capacity in many large urban areas. In some cities, users are already experiencing delays during busy times of the day. 5G adds huge amounts of spectrum to bands that are not used for commercial broadband traffic.

Autonomous vehicles

Expect to see autonomous vehicles rise at the same rate that 5G is used in the US. In the future, your vehicle will communicate with other vehicles on the road, provide information to other cars about road conditions and provide performance information to drivers and car manufacturers. If a car brakes forwards quickly, yours can learn about it immediately and also preventively braking, preventing a collision. This type of vehicle-vehicle communication can ultimately save thousands of lives.

Public safety and infrastructure

With 5G, cities and other municipalities can work more efficiently. Utility companies can easily track remote use, sensors can notify departments of public works when sewers or street lights go out and municipalities can install surveillance cameras quickly and cheaply.

External device control

Because 5G has a remarkably low latency, remote control of heavy machines becomes a reality. While the primary goal is to reduce risk in hazardous environments, technicians with specialized skills can also operate machines around the world.

healthcare

The ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLLC) component of 5G can fundamentally change healthcare. Because URLLC reduces the latency of 5G even further than what you will see with improved mobile broadband, a world of new possibilities opens up. Expect improvements in telemedicine, remote recovery and physiotherapy through AR, precision surgery and even remote surgery in the coming years.

Do you remember your huge machine-type communication? mMTC will also play a key role in healthcare. Hospitals can create huge sensor networks to monitor patients, doctors can prescribe smart pills to monitor compliance, and insurers can even monitor subscribers to determine appropriate treatments and processes.

ivd

One of the most exciting and crucial aspects of 5G is the effect on the internet of things. Although we currently have sensors that can communicate with each other, they usually need a lot of resources and they quickly run out of LTE data capacity.

With 5G speeds and low latencies, the IoT is driven by communication between sensors and smart devices (here mMTC is again). Compared to the current smart devices on the market, mMTC devices will require fewer resources, as huge numbers of these devices can connect to a single base station, making them much more efficient.

Where is 5G now?

So when should you expect 5G in your area? Well, it depends on the neighborhood where you live. Some neighborhoods already have 5G access – which means that all you need to take advantage of the blazing fast speeds is a 5G capable smartphone. All major US airlines are working furiously to develop 5G networks, but implementation across the country will nevertheless take several years. If you want to see if your city has access to 5G, check this guide.

It is also worth noting that every courier has a different 5G roll-out strategy. This means that your 5G experience can vary greatly depending on your provider. Here are all the details that we currently have about the implementation plans of each provider.

Verizon

Verizon

In his quest to be the first courier to deliver 5G, Verizon began in October 2018 with pre-standard fixed 5G in homes. Verizon’s fixed 5G service is currently available in parts of Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento, California. Since then, however, Verizon has also started rolling out its mobile 5G offering – and so far, mobile 5G has taken dozens of cities across the country, including New York, Los Angeles and more.

Verizon rolls out 5G on higher frequency spectrum known as mmWave (28-39GHz). That means that while Verizon’s 5G will provide blazing-fast speeds when it’s available, it will give up its LTE spectrum for years.

Regarding hardware, Verizon already has a few available devices. First comes the 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy S10, but the carrier also supports the 5G Moto Mod for the Moto Z3 and Moto Z4. The courier also supports the LG V50 ThinQ. And we must not forget the Inseego Mi-Fi 5G hotspot, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip. This year many more devices are expected.

Stay informed about the 5G implementation of Verizon

AT & T

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yes7EptYVclU (/ embed)

AT&T has officially won the race as the first courier to roll out the real 5G service. In December 2018, the airline started offering 5G in parts of 9 cities across the country. In 2019 the courier brought that service to even more cities – and that is expected to continue until 2020.

At the time, while the 5G implementation of AT&T was quite extensive, it was limited to business customers. Fortunately, that has now changed and mobile 5G is available to customers in various cities, including Los Angeles, San Jose and more.

Just like Verizon, AT&T implements its mobile 5G on mmWave spectrum. In an interview with Urgent Communications, Dave Wolter, assistant vice president of radio technology and strategy for AT&T Labs, offered some insight into what you would initially expect with the courier’s 5G service. “If you are in an urban environment in the inner city – where it stays practically in sight until you turn a corner – that is one thing … If you have a street with trees, it is a different environment. If you are being in a heavily visited environment will be difficult. All those things will affect the kind of reach that we can expect. “

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is also available on AT&T – although it is currently only worthwhile if you are a business customer. The Netgear Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot was also announced earlier this year by the provider.

Keep up to date with AT & T’s 5G rollout

T-Mobile

America’s Un-Carrier opted for a more measured approach. Instead of racing to be the first to come out of the gate, T-Mobile wants to offer a more reliable service with more coverage. At the beginning of 2018, T-Mobile announced that it would expand its 5G network in 30 cities. In mid-2019, the company announced that mobile 5G will be available in six cities, including parts of Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York. Expect to see T-Mobile 5G in 30 cities by the end of 2019. Then, before 2020, the company switched on its full, nationwide 5G network, which currently depends on low band frequencies.

The courier also offers the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G for those who live in areas with 5G and want to take advantage of the new speeds.

T-Mobile uses a series of frequency bands for the rollout of 5G. Although it was initially thought that the carrier would rely primarily on low-band spectrum, T-Mobile also uses mmWave technology, including 39 GHz in some cities and more mid-band 28 GHz in other areas. T-Mobile also uses 600 MHz for a more reliable and stable connection – and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G is the first device to support that 600 MHz spectrum.

For fixed 5G it seems that T-Mobile wants to make serious waves. In a statement to the FCC, T-Mobile said it would be projecting more than 1.9 million wireless home band customers by 2021. By 2024, the courier wants to deliver a fixed 5G to more than half of the US zip code and the country’s fourth largest ISP.

Since John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, has publicly paralyzed AT&T and Verizon for launching his 5G with mobile hotspots, it is a fairly safe bet that the courier does not intend to release his own hotspot, at least not for a while. Instead, T-Mobile offers the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to customers.

Stay informed of the 5G implementation of T-Mobile

Sprint

Sprint did not race first to implement, but it has finally started implementing its 5G technology. The airline announced that mobile 5G is available in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and Kansas City, Missouri, as well as New York City, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. Additional markets will be added in the future.

Sprint initially launches its 5G network on its extensive mid-band spectrum (2.5 GHz). That is the same spectrum that the courier uses for its 4G data network, and it plans to use 128-radio massive MIMO equipment on its towers to make a 4G / 5G split. Because Sprint is one of the few providers with a lot of extra 2.5 GHz spectrum, it can use the surplus mid-band to roll out 5G service quickly and relatively cheaply in larger cities.

When it comes to hardware, Sprint has a few devices on offer. To start, Sprint offers the LG V50 ThinQ. Sprint also announced a 5G Mobile Smart Hub with HTC, and the provider also supports the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Stay informed of Sprint’s 5G implementation

T-Mobile and Sprint merger

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nsbmtwMrgY (/ embed)

So what happens when T-Mobile and Sprint go together? Well, both companies claim that the merger will be good for the economy and the country. The companies also claim that together as the new T-Mobile it would have the assets and spectrum on multiple bands to become the first nationwide 5G carrier.

Although the combined bandwidth of the two companies would almost certainly lead to a faster and more reliable national 5G roll-out, there are some problems. To begin with, there would be fewer options on the already anemic American carrier market. And that means less competition for both consumers and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

Now that the merger has been approved by the FCC, it is time for the two to become one, with all three bands of the 5G spectrum stacked to show us how great this will actually be for customers.

Which 5G telephones are available and do you need to buy one?

Although 5G will undoubtedly change the way we interact and consume media, the change will not happen overnight. It will take a few years for 5G to operate smoothly in the US. Although it is ultimately a personal decision, it may be wise to postpone a 5G handset in 2019, especially given that a lot of manufacturers are expected to release 5G-compatible handsets in 2020. In addition to the fact that coverage is likely to be very irregular the hardware will also be of the first generation. With the exception of a phone that AT&T wants to release at the end of 2019, most 5G smartphones coming out at the beginning of 2019 will probably have single-band 5G support instead of hardware than being able to connect to low, mid and high spectrum 5G.

Telecom giant Ericsson makes a good argument to wait for a 5G smartphone. It reports that a second generation of 5G chipsets will be announced at the end of 2019, with improved architecture and lower energy consumption. Here is the list of currently available 5G phones.

Samsung

LG

Motorola

OnePlus

Huawei

Oppo

Xiaomi

ZTE

In our guide you can keep track of which smartphones support 5G: every 5G phone announced so far.

Recommendations from the editors