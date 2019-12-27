What if we told you that you can afford this entire collection of Bentley cars & # 39; s?

Loading...

Bentleys are by nature a symbol of wealth, luxury and opulence, making them unreachable for most of us. But what if we told you that you could afford the latest collection from the company?

Do not check the finances yet, because these are not rides that you will park in the garage or driveway, but on your desk. That's right, we are dealing here with scale models that are part of Bentley's centenary and that you can purchase directly from the automaker's website.

Video: Jay Leno gets a tour and a ride on the 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8

Limited to 100 examples, the Mulsanne W.O. Edition of Mulliner is one of the cars replicated on a 1:43 scale. It has an Onyx paint finish on top of the Fireglow interior and stays true to the real deal, which packs the 6.75-liter turbo V8 that shoots it to 62 mph (100 km / h) in just 5.3 seconds thanks to the 505 brake hp.

The Mulsanne Speed ​​is also part of the collection and has exactly the same specifications as those presented at the Geneva Motor Show 2016, namely a Julep exterior and a Beluga interior. The Continental GT Convertible has also been replicated on a smaller scale and is supplied in Sequin Blue on top of the linen look chosen for the cabin.

Each of these scale models is up for grabs in the Bentley online store. Regarding the cash portion, you look at £ 150 ($ 194 / € 175) for the Mulsanne W.O. Edition of Mulliner and £ 125 ($ 162 / € 146) for the Mulsanne Speed ​​and Continental GT Convertible. Not exactly cheap, but what did you expect from an official Bentley product?

PHOTO GALLERY

more photo & # 39; s …