What I Learned From Reading Federalist Papers Daily

Loading...

In the fall of 1787, the draft constitution of the United States was submitted to the 13 states of origin for consideration. Opposition quickly arose among those who feared the plan would give too much power to the federal government. In response, the Federalist Papers were written by Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay. Over a six-month period, the trio wrote 85 newspaper articles promoting the adoption of the new Constitution.

After long worshiping the Constitution and the wisdom behind it, I started the New Year with a commitment to reread the Federalist Papers one column a day for 85 days. My effort was rewarded from day one with a reminder of how this 18th century wisdom remains relevant to the 21st century.

Wikimedia Commons

Writing under the name of Publius, Hamilton noted how wonderful it would be if the constitutional debate could be conducted in an “impartial” manner focused only on our “true interests” and the “public good”. Although his language is more formal than we would be today, Hamilton’s wish is very much like the sincere wish of 21st century voters. Tired of partisan stances, they want Congress to set aside its special interests and focus on finding practical solutions to the serious challenges of our nation.

Hamilton, however, was realistic. Such thoughtful and factual discussion “is something more ardently desirable than seriously expected.” He recognized that politicians on both sides of any issue could be motivated by “Ambition, greed, personal animosity, party opposition, and many other motives no more commendable than these.”

For modern Americans, it looks like Congress in the 21st century. A majority of voters nationwide believe that their own congressional representative is likely to exchange votes for money. Seventy-two percent believe that most politicians use their power and influence to enrich their families and friends. Like Hamilton, voters today may want something better, but they have a solid understanding of reality.

Many Americans also share Hamilton’s wish that political leaders show a little “moderation” in their tone. Perhaps those on one side of the partisan division could admit that not all of their opponents are corrupt. Perhaps “those who are still so deeply convinced that they are right” could recognize the possibility that they are sometimes wrong. Wouldn’t it be nice if politicians could just do the right thing instead of considering their own interests?

But Hamilton knew that this would not happen more in 1787 than in 2020.

Instead, he expected a “torrent of angry and malignant passions to be unleashed”. While debating the adoption of the Constitution, Hamilton knew that the two sides would seek to win “converts by the force of their declamations and by the bitterness of their invective. These partisan passions of the 18th century must seem very familiar to anyone looking at cable news today.

By the way, if you don’t think things were so bad in the 18th century, Hamilton himself was killed by Aaron Burr in a duel. At the time, Burr was vice president of the United States.

For me, it is a little reassuring to know that the ugliness of politics today would not have been a surprise for our founders. Rather than dreaming of an idyllic system ruled by angelic leaders, they sought to create a government that could function despite the realities of human nature. They managed to develop a brilliant system of checks and balances.

As Americans today, we are fortunate to be the heirs of amazing 18th century wisdom. Building on this wisdom can steer our nation to an even brighter future.

I recognize, of course, that the founders of our government were far from perfect. They had horrible blind spots and their analysis was not always there (I will speak to a big blooper in the column next week). They were men, not angels. And, it should be noted, the Constitution they gave us was not perfect either.

But the men who have come together to draft our Constitution have thought long and hard about a fundamental question about power and politics, which remains relevant today. How can we have a government powerful enough to protect our freedom without making it so powerful that it threatens our freedom?

Their reflections on this and other subjects are a national treasure that we ignore at our own risk.

I will be writing more about this in the coming weeks.

Scott Rasmussen is an American political analyst and digital media entrepreneur.