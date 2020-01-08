What horror villain are you based on your taste for music?

Loading...

If you saw Texas Texas Chainsaw Massacre, you remember the terrifying farmhouse of the original film and now you have the opportunity to watch the film inside.

Kenny Caperton’s “On-Set Cinema” hosts a number of screenings of old horror films in the locations where they were filmed and in March, you can watch this film where Leatherface created terror.

Kingsland, Texas home will see a limited number of fans able to spend time indoors and stay overnight on Sunday March 29 and Monday March 30.

The house was moved from its original location in the 1990s and currently houses the Grand Central Café.

The event will be over 21 years old and cost $ 475. Check-in will take place at 4:00 p.m. and departure will be at noon the next day. The ticket includes games, film screenings, barbecue dinner, drinks, snacks and a gift bag for the On Set Cinema event. Participants must bring their own blankets, pillows and air mattresses. And although the house has toilets, it has no showers.

Only 13 places are available each evening, so if you want, you will want to act quickly.

Caperton said in a statement that “I’m going to set up a television inside the room where the infamous dining room scene took place and we’ll have a Texas chain saw all night!”

“We can watch the original in rehearsal, or the whole series from start to finish. Or just skip everything and watch the new generation over and over again. Fans will be able to hang out and sleep anywhere they like inside the house – in the hallway where we see Leatherface coming out of the door for the first time and hitting Kirk on the head with the hammer. Or in the room filled with bones and chicken feathers discovered by Pam just before it was torn off and hung on the hook. Or even upstairs where Sally finds Grandpa in the rocking chair. There will also be games (horror games, board games, video games, etc.). And of course a barbecue dinner with head cheese on the side! So fill up your chainsaws and get ready to join the family! “