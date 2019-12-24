What he liked to travel on a plane with 120 pounds of car parts and tools

Loading...

Earlier this month, I devised an absolutely idiotic plan to pick up a 1994 manual transmission Jeep Grand Cherokee that I had bought without being seen for $ 700. It is a vehicle I refer to as the "Holy Grail of Jeep Grand Cherokees ", except that his condition was far from sacred. With a defective clutch and a loose steering, the 260,000-mile Jeep needed work, and since it was 1,500 miles from my house, this meant I had to take tools and parts to an airplane. This is how that was.

Earlier this month, I wrote the story "Here is my idiot plan to drive a` `Holy Grail of Jeep Grand Cherokees & # 39; & # 39; 260,000 miles broken across the country, 'detailing how I was going to get a vehicle that I had bought on a whim from the small, remote city of Olathe, Colorado, to my house 1,500 miles away in Troy, Michigan. The plan was riddled with defects, and I knew it. For example, as I describe below, my goal was to take on the plane all the tools I needed to replace the Jeep clutch, fix its bad direction, change its fluids and address any other problems I was not aware of:

… I bought two cheap Spirit Airlines flights from Detroit to Denver. I'm flying with my friend Brandon, my ace in the hole when it comes to ridiculously rigorous heartbreaking projects because I'm going to need as much help as I can to achieve this. Two check-in bags filled with the most car parts and tools that we can place without exceeding the weight limit of 40 lbs will join us. The two flights, along with the checked bags and a flight back to Brandon in case everything goes terribly wrong (and because Brandon has to be back in Detroit on Thursday to take his flight home during the holidays) cost me alone $ 200. Thank God for Spirit Airlines.

Pretty dumb, right? That last sentence, in particular, seemed to confuse people (although I have had good luck with Spirit myself).

He had planned to bring a set of plugs, a bag of miscellaneous tools and a junk deposit address box in those two billing bags. The address box was something I probably could have found in Colorado, but since my schedule was very tight, there would be no time for that, so I had to hook the patio part of my store:

The job actually took less than an hour. I simply unscrewed the power steering pump, untied the large bolts that held the steering box to the unibody rail on the driver's side, and used a pickle fork to hit the drag link of the pitman's arm in the box.

Then, on Saturday morning (one week before last Saturday), Brandon and I started packing in preparation for our night flight. As shown in the video below, I had to pay a third billing bag after I realized that the address box and the socket each placed near the limit of the 40-pound billing bag. That left no room for the bag full of a random variety of tools.

The additional check-in bag cost me about $ 50 instead of the $ 31 that the other two had cost (since it was an addition on the day of the flight). So, in total, I went down more than $ 110 just to bring some tools and parts to Colorado.

As shown in the video above, we prepared the set of plugs for the flight simply by wrapping it in plastic, and that was it.

In case you ask, here are all the tools that fit in the toolbox.

The lower tray is normally empty, but we fill it with some extra keys and some small and diverse tools:

We threw the random bag of tools, along with an electric impact wrench wrapped in a garbage bag, into my giant red hard case, whose volume now consisted mainly of air since the tools did not take up much space.

Here are all the tools we introduced in that red billing bag:

As for the steering box, we drain as much power steering fluid as possible, cover one of its lines with a rubber stopper of the vacuum line, then wrap everything in plastic to prevent the power steering fluid from leaking and only the general dirt of placing the inside of my bag. I have no idea why we don't throw it in a garbage bag; When wrapped in clear plastic, the large, rusty and juicy address box looked like a giant breast:

Brandon and I went to the airport, we took the three heavy suitcases to a ferry and then to the terminal, and then the moment of truth came during which we would see if the scale of my bathroom had been accurate.

We walk to the check-in kiosk and place the three bags on the scale, one at a time. The huge red hard case, mostly empty, filled with a tool bag and an electric impact wrench weighed exactly 40 pounds, the absurdly difficult black bag with a heavy chest-shaped steering box that bounced inside weighed 39.5 pounds, and plastic … the set of wrapped plugs shows "37 pounds" on the scale screen. This was almost perfect.

The only part I wanted to take with me just in case, but that my checked luggage would be overweight, was a wheel bearing (technically a "wheel hub"). I could have bought one of these at an auto parts store in Colorado, yes, but I'm a cheap bastard, so I just put the spare I had sitting in my garage in my handbag and hoped I could pass Security without a problem.

The TSA pulled my bag aside and inspected it, of course.

The gentleman who looked through my bag was apparently a big fan of cars; He congratulated my torley Stanley team that I also brought with me on the plane (see above), and said: "Yes, it looks like a wheel bearing. Have a nice day. And that was it. Bring that 10-pound wheel bearing In addition to the clothes and other waste that I could not put in a registration bag due to weight restrictions, it meant that my back was killing me while walking through the airport.

I admit that the affinity of this particular TSA employee for cars was not the reason why I was allowed to take the wheel hub to the plane. In fact, just a week before, he had taken a clutch disc to a plane to New York City. (I turned the clutch disc into a watch, a farewell gift for our beloved former editor in chief, Patrick George). Although this also led to an inspection of the bag, TSA employees left me on my way, with the clutch disc in tow.

After about three brutally boring hours on the plane (we had forgotten to pack books, in a hurry), Brandon and I landed in Denver and headed to reclaim luggage.

As shown in the previous video, everything arrived almost intact, although the three suitcases included a luggage inspection notice:

Also, my red bag had a big crack:

I would say that everything worked quite well, and that was not a fact. In fact, when a reader named John, who introduced himself as a Delta Airlines pilot, sent me an email before the trip, my wheel bearing and especially my steering box were possible responsibilities due to the light oil layer of the first and the last address assisted. fluid. Here is the TSA rule that John quoted me:

I was not worried about the wheel bearing. Based on the second paragraph above, it seems that as long as the part fits in an upper compartment or under a seat, and is not obviously dangerous, it will be fine. Also, there really isn't much oil in a wheel hub. I was worried about the steering box because of the phrase: "The car engine parts can be placed in documented bags only if the parts are packed in their original box and without gasoline or oil." No, technically the box is not a part engine, but it is covered in oil and not packed in its original box, and this worried me.

As for the tools, it seems that TSA is pretty good with those found in general. Anything sharp can not come on the plane, or anything that is more than seven inches, but if you are checking the tools, it seems that you can bring long and heavy hammers, sharp joint scrapers and whatever you want, really:

So this chapter of my supremely idiotic plan worked well. Was it the smartest and most economical way to bring tools to Colorado to fix my 260,000 Holy Grail Jeep Grand Cherokee? Maybe not. I didn't even consider mailing any of my tools or parts to Grand Junction, where I would later do my repairs in a reader's garage (I hope to read more about this in the third part of this five-part series of "Holy Grail Rescue" ) That may have been a better option in some aspects.

Brandon and I found more than 120 pounds of tools and auto parts, waiting on the sidewalk for "arrivals" in Denver. A Jalopnik reader named Jason stopped at his Chevy Bolt, took us to his house and presented us with a vehicle that would change the tone of the entire trip and capture my heart. More on that soon.

. (tagsToTranslate) jeep of the holy grail (t) jeep grand cherokee (t) jeep (t) heartbreaking (t) car culture (t) Jalopnik