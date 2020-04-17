What have Ice Road Truckers done?

A three-year gap that shows no signs of ending has fans suffering for updates on their favorites. It is good that life does not stop for these trucks in the meantime. Each member of the cast has his own way of dealing with time away from the limelight. The results of their coping mechanisms vary. Although it hasn’t been long since the last trucks have met the same terrible extremes of some of their former cosmos.

Last season saw the main cast members disappear without comment. Fans were robbed of all juicy details about prison sentences and the like. On the bright side, they were saved from learning about the depressive degrees of some of the most beloved stars.

Nothing will be saved here, so be prepared.

11 The life of the polar bear was not the same as its accident

Polar Bear claims that his lawsuit was the reckless driving of a producer Ice Road Truckers that led to the accident that changed his life. Since then he has experienced partial paralysis below the waist. He ended his career in the truck, on television and even influenced his marriage.

10 Villain Dave Redmon has seen a redemption bow

Dave always blamed his poor portrayal on a predetermined story that went on without his permission. CDL Life reports on his selfless charity in Alabama make us think he’s telling the truth. These days he spends most of his time building cars on his YouTube hobby channel.

9 Darrell Ward was involved in a terrifying plane crash

Darrell came out to shoot a documentary about the recovery of shipwrecks at the time of the accident, according to the Deadline. He was in the pilot’s seat and near the airport when the plane landed. Both he and his teammate died as a result of the disaster.

8 His son plans to start a business

Reno Ward reappeared on the show after his father passed away to take over a special episode. However, it does not appear that it intends to undertake full-time trucks. His Instagram shows that he graduated with a degree in business and works for his father’s company.

7 Tim Zickuhr ends up in prison for a crazy crime

BuzzFeed News reported that Tim committed to abducting a woman in addition to other violent charges. The sentence for his crimes ranged from 5 to 15 years. While the fate of the show is undetermined, it is almost certain that Tim will never return to it.

6 Lisa Kelly divides her time between truck and advertising campaigns

The majority of the cast does not see huge monetary gains as a result of the show. Lisa is clear. She has worked with many brands since she starred in her first season. Delo is a striking example. Lisa will be fine with or without the show.

5 Jack Jesse’s wife is the new passenger camera

Judy Jesse runs a blog called “Jack Jesse Blog”, which covers her husband’s adventures wearing the Dalton Highway from the show. They recently went on a road trip, which they report in detail with words, photos and videos of their stops. The couple seems to be in complete bliss.

4 Injury caused Rick Yemm to retire early

A Twitter post by Rick Yemm revealed that he was injured by a loader at work. Painful damage to his shoulder has taken him away from any kind of work. He will have to return in a day. Updates show he is doing well in recovery.

3 Todd Dewey has been a huge success around the world

Truck shows have invited Todd to host in Ireland, Scotland and some other places when not confused with production. Facebook posts also reveal that he is involved in a charity called Top Shelf Wheelers. It provides four-wheeled trails for the public.

2 Maya Sieber starred in a music video

Enthusiastic and truck musician Jayne Denham invited Maya and Lisa to star in her music video titled “Black Coffee and White Lines”. The two seem to be driving their trucks while discussing their passion for the stadium. This may be the beginning of a new life in the media for Maya.

1 Alex Debogorski is an established writer

The truck may be Alex’s life, but it’s not his only choice. He has been pushing books since he became a popular part of Ice Road Truckers. Facebook also shows him that he is still interviewing radio stations. Alex has everything for him right now.

