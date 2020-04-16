What has Jeff Lowe done with Joe Exotic’s zoo (since “Tiger King” wraps up)

The newer Netflix feel broke the Internet and united us in these times of isolation. Tiger King aired a month ago and people are still incredibly invested in the lives and destinies of their protagonists.

Joe Exotic AKA Tiger King is in jail and Carole Baskin is receiving threats (once again). These two definitely had the short end of the stick. Meanwhile, the calculation and the cold Doc Antle and Jeff Lowe are smooth. How does that make sense?

We know that Jeff Lowe owns everything that was once Joe’s. What has he done to the estate and the once wild animals? What are his plans for the future? Let’s find out what he has been doing since the TV show aired.

10 To get started, Jeff Lowe rewrote The Zoo

Jeff Lowe absolutely hates Joe Exotic, the OG Tiger King, so he wants his name and legacy to go away. The task is much more difficult than it seemed at first. To Jeff’s disappointment, visitors often asked about Joe and the things they saw at Tiger King.

9 Some tigers were taken to a sanctuary in Colorado

There is a silver lining to this sad animal story. Some of the tigers from Joe Exotic’s zoo have been taken to an animal shelter in Colorado, the Denver Post explains, where they almost immediately showed that they felt much better there. Let’s hope more tigers end up in a safe environment for animals in the future.

8 Using the Tiger King series

Jeff Lowe loves the media attention he gets these days. He uses it to promote his business and establish himself as the good guy in this terribly tragic story of Tiger King. Fortunately for him, everyone is very focused on the alleged crimes of Carole Baskin to take care of even his own.

7 Jeff Lowe worked quickly on his social media presence

Jeff Lowe is definitely a disgrace. Since the series implied that he is not the same innocent, you would think he would like to relax these days. Instead, his zoo’s Instagram account is called “Tiger King Park.” He doesn’t even realize he’s naming it after Joe Exotic.

6 Contrary to expectations, customers came flooding

Even if the series didn’t really focus on how disturbing the animal trade is, the message is still quite obvious: big cats and other wildlife should not be pets. Period. Unfortunately, Jeff Lowe’s zoo benefited from the TV show, as everyone wanted to see the famous zoo.

5 … But guest reviews are bad

Among the strange crowds were many who saw the place for what it is. A review by Yelp wrote: “I felt so bad about sick tigers and other animals locked in cages. Many turned out to be very skinny and malnourished as well.” Jeff Lowe couldn’t care less about animals, he only cared about profit.

4 plans to move the zoo and leave the legacy of Joe Exotic behind

As mentioned earlier, Jeff Lowe works very hard to ensure that tigers are only connected to him. Hard work, however – will always live in the shadow of Joe Exotic, the self-proclaimed Tiger King. It will move the zoo to a new location with a new name, explains The Tab.

3 Most tigers are now owned by Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park

Joe’s estate will be abandoned and the entire business will move closer to Texas. Jeff Lowe’s zoo is called Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, but renamed it Oklahoma Zoo. He is definitely looking for a new beginning with a brand new name.

2 Jeff Lowe brought a model to appear as his nanny from Las Vegas

Those who watched the show know how Jeff Lowe feels about nannies. First of all, they must be extremely beautiful. Who cares about their parenting skills !? As a publicity stunt, he paid a model for Las Vegas to pose as his nanny. He admitted that everything was false.

1 The zoo is temporarily closed

Due to the health concerns that the whole world is facing at the moment, Jeff Lowe had to close his zoo and forget about the profits that the show would give him. What will happen to the animals now that they are running out of cash?

